RUSHVILLE — Rush County Clerk Angela Buckley announced the offices up for election in 2022. If you are looking for a way to serve as an elected official, this list shows what will be contested in 2022.
The deadline to file for candidacy is noon Feb. 4.
Offices up for election in 2022
- US Senator (Young)
- US Representative District 6
- State Representative District 54
- State Representative District 55
- Secretary of State (Nominated at state convention-general ballot only)
- Auditor of State (Nominated at state convention-general ballot only)
- Treasurer of State (Nominated at state convention-general ballot only)
- Rush County Prosecutor
- Rush County Recorder
- Rush County Sheriff
- Rush County Assessor
- Rush County Commissioner-Northern District
- Rush County Council-District 1 (Center, Ripley, Union, Washington)
- Rush County Council-District 2 (Anderson, Orange, Posey, Richland, Walker)
- Rush County Council-District 3 (Jackson, Noble, Rushville 2, Rushville 7, Rushville 8)
- Rush County Council-District 4 (Rushville 1, Rushville 3)
- Township Trustees
- Township Advisory Board Member
- Democrat State Convention Delegates (Elected in Primary)
- Republican State Convention Delegates (Elected in Primary)
- Democrat Precinct Committeemen (Elected in Primary)
- Rush County School Board District 1 (General ballot only)
- Rush County School Board District 2 (General ballot only)
- Rush County School Board District 5 (General ballot only)
- Charles A Beard School Board Greensboro Township (General ballot only)
- Charles A Beard School Board Ripley Township (General ballot only)
- Charles A Beard School Board Wayne Township (General ballot only)
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.