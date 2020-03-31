GREENSBURG — The COVID-19 pandemic is causing major changes in many lives.
The social isolation Hoosiers are being asked to endure can lead to depression, overeating, and anxiety. And it has resulted in a drop in income and security.
Purdue Extension Health and Human Services Educator Christopher Fogle recently shared some interesting advice on the matter.
Fogle noted that many Purdue University publications talk about income loss and the stress it can create.
“Severe and prolonged stress of the type associated with events causing loss of income can have a serious effect on a person’s physical and mental health,” Fogle said. “Stress-related exhaustion is believed to play a significant role in heart attacks, high blood pressure, cancer, some kinds of arthritis, migraine headaches, peptic ulcers, asthma, allergies, and kidney and thyroid disease.”
Many people are confronted with bills piling up, children needing shoes, medical treatment, or school supplies.
“The first thing to remember is not to blame yourself for what has happened. Many other people are in your situation. Find support with friends, family, and others going through similar circumstances,” Fogle said. “The anger and depression you feel will gradually disappear if you recognize it for what it is, a natural and temporary feeling. Don’t keep anxiety and anger bottled up. Talk out your problems with your family or someone close to you. Be honest about your situation, your anger, your hurt, your confusion. Your spouse and children know when you are feeling tension. Others can help if you will let them.”
Fogle suggested people try to take one thing at a time, set small goals, and celebrate any progress made.
“Don’t try to resolve all your problems at once,” he said.
Keep yourself occupied, active, and involved. Spend some time planning your future, but don’t allow yourself to worry continuously about your problems.
Fogle suggests spending some of your time doing those family and personal things you’ve been putting off, and keep yourself healthy through sensible diet and exercise.
Although your family income may be sharply reduced, it is important to maintain good nutrition. Exercise regularly to keep fit, reduce tension, and help your self-esteem, he suggested.
Fogle may be contacted by email at foglec@purdue.edu for additional information.
