Dearborn County Chamber announces 2020 awardees

DEARBORN COUNTY - We all know 2020 provided unique challenges across the board.
One of the casualties was the Chamber Annual Dinner however, we still felt it important to honor those individuals and businesses who went above and beyond in 2020. You’ll notice a theme with our awardees, each of them made positive impacts despite the challenges that COVID presented.
After reviewing multiple nominees for each award, the board of directors for the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2020 Dearborn County Small & Large Businesses of the Year, the 2020 Chamber Chairperson’s Awardee and the DC Young Professionals Business of the Year.
Large Business of the Year: St. Elizabeth Dearborn County
Small Business of the Year: Loving Hearts Home Hospice
DC Young Professionals Award: Rachel Reynolds
Chairperson’s Award: City of Lawrenceburg
Congratulations to all of the awardees. While the dinner was not possible we were able to record acceptance speeches from all of our winners, thanks to the support of Kelsey Chevrolet. You can view those videos on our Facebook page, Youtube page and at dearborncountychamber.org.
For more information visit www.dearborncountychamber.org or call 812-537-0814.
