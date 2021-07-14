INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced it has awarded $3,038,223 to 390 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs.
“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding have major positive impacts on the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is impressed at the work being done around the state and is excited to support investment in Hoosier communities.”
The commission voted to distribute funds from the Arts Trust, which is supported by donations from the sale of Celebrate the Arts license plates, to one Arts Project Support grant recipient from every county in which there was a funded application. These beneficiaries were selected based on exemplary commitment to community, education, economy, and health.
Dearborn County is an example of an Arts Project Support recipient selected as an Arts Trust License Plate beneficiary.
The Dearborn County Citizens Against Substance Abuse will use an Arts Project Support grant to hire an artist to facilitate the creation of ceramic totems by members of the community who are in substance abuse recovery following incarceration and intensive treatment. Participants’ children and family members will be included with an emphasis on relapse prevention, resulting in a permanent piece of public art.
“From the smallest rural communities to the largest cities, we see arts and creativity improving quality of life and driving economic development, and this funding will support the projects and organizations around the state at the heart of this progress,” said Lewis Ricci, IAC Executive Director. “It is an honor to support work that is strengthening the fabric of Indiana communities.”
— Information provided
