DEARBORN COUNTY - Congratulations to our Dearborn Highlands Arts Council 2023 Youth Art winners: Emmalyn Billingsley (Lawrenceburg Primary School), Madison Lorton (Greendale Middle School), Leah Kubitz (East Central High School), and Best of Show winner Madge Flowers (East Central High School).
In total, four award winning art projects were selected from Dearborn County for the Youth Art Exhibit in Lawrenceburg this year.
The Dearborn Highlands Arts Council is happy to recognize all of the young, talented art students that participated and to recognize their incredible pieces of artwork. The Council would also like to recognize these gifted art teachers: Katherine Magalski (Lawrenceburg Primary School and Central Elementary School), Jackie Reynolds (Greendale Middle School), Tina Magee (Lawrenceburg High School) and Melissa Gulasy (East Central High School) for their dedication to art students.
Special thanks to The Friendship State Bank for their award sponsorship.
The Youth Art will be on exhibit until the April 21 Reception in the Arts Council Gallery, 331 Walnut Street, Lawrenceburg.
The Youth Art Exhibit was judged by a well-respected member of the arts and culture community.
The Dearborn Highlands Arts Council, a nonprofit organization, is comprised of supporters of the arts, with support from the Columbus Area Arts Council; the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency; and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
