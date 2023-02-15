DEARBORN COUNTY - The Dearborn Highlands Arts Council gallery is calling for entries for artists in a variety of mediums including painting, drawing, mixed-media, sculpture and more.
The 6th annual exhibition aims to highlight local and regional artists and celebrate the diverse perspectives and voices in visual culture.
This exhibition is open to everyone.
Artists are welcome to submit up to two entries. All artists will be exhibited, one or both artworks, as gallery space permits.
This exhibition will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded.
An application and related guidelines are available by contacting the Dearborn Highlands Arts Council at dearbornarts@comcast.net.
There is a $25 non-refundable entry fee for the submission of two pieces.
Awards will be announced at the closing reception during a public ceremony. It is encouraged that artists attend the reception, but attendance is not required.
Artwork should be delivered Thursday, April 27, or Friday, April 28.
The exhibition will run from May 1 to June 30, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. June 30.
All artwork should be picked up at 8 p.m. June 30.
2023 Youth Art Exhibit
In addition, the Dearborn Highlands Arts Council is seeking creative student art entries for the 2023 Youth Art Exhibition in the Gallery, 331 Walnut Street, Lawrenceburg.
This annual event is a great opportunity to share and highlight the talent and creativity of students.
The 2023 YAM Exhibition will open March 1 at the DHAC Gallery and will be on display through April 21.
Awards will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. April 21, at the reception.
The Youth Art Exhibit will be judged by a well-respected member of the arts and culture community. This may be an artist, art educator or leader in the civic community that appreciates and supports the efforts of art education.
The Dearborn Highlands Arts Council, a nonprofit organization, is comprised of supporters of the arts, with support from the Columbus Area Arts Council, the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
For forms and entry information, contact the Dearborn Highlands Arts Council, dearbornarts@comcast.net.
