RUSHVILLE – Phil Dearinger received recognition from the State of Indiana for 50 years of continuous volunteer service in two Rush County volunteer fire departments.
Dearinger started his volunteer fire department career with the Manilla Volunteer Fire Department as a teenager and then was one of the founding members of the Rushville Township Volunteer Fire Department when formed in 1984.
Dearinger has held every office in the department and continues to be one of the most active members.
Congratulations Phil for your life long commitment to the volunteer fire services of Rush County.
