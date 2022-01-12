GREENSBURG - On Tuesday, January 11, the Decatur County Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a male that was cutting a tree and the tree had fallen on him.
It was determined that Alvin Urban Wuestefeld, 74, was cutting a tree that had been damaged during a storm.
While he was cutting an off-shoot on the trunk, the main tree gave way and fell on him.
Wuestefeld was working with his brother-in-law, Donald Schwegman at the time.
Wuestefeld was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The following agencies assisted on this call: The Decatur County Communications Center, Decatur County EMS, New Point Volunteer Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.
