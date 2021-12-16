GREENSBURG - In June 2021, the Decatur County School Corporation was awarded a $1,000 Youth Grant from the Decatur County United Fund to purchase four CPR mannequins and supplies to provide CPR training to teachers, bus drivers, coaches and students.
This lifesaving program is beneficial for all within the corporation.
CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.
“Twenty-seven students in health classes and an additional 40 plus staff members have been CPR certified," School Resource Officer Jim Ponsler said. "Additional training is also scheduled for January. The school is very happy with this lifesaving opportunity to train our students and staff.”
Decatur County United Fund works hand in hand with many community partners to make a local impact with local resources.
The DCUF office is located at 108 S. Broadway, Suite 1, Greensburg.
More information is available at www.dcuf.com, on the DCUF Facebook page (Decatur County United Fund), by calling DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham at 821-663-3342 or by emailing unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
