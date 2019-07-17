Meat Pens
Grand: Paige Gauck
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
3rd: Jessica Gauck
4th: Madelyn Bedel
5th: Aiden Kress
Single Fryer
Grand: Paige Gauck
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
3rd: Madelyn Bedel
4th: Jessica Gauck
5th: Aiden Kress
California
Best of Breed: Paige Gauck
Best Opposite Sex of Breed: Jessica Gauck
Dutch Group
Best of Breed: Aiden Kress
Best Opposite Sex of Breed: Avery Kress
Florida White Group
Best of Breed: Justin Bedel
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Justin Bedel
Mini Lop Group
Best of Breed: Alli Nobbe
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Anna Marie Hackman
Mini Rex Group
Best of Breed: Keely Paven
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Elaine Weber
Mini Satin Group
Best in Breed: Jewel Howard
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Avery Kress
Netherlands Dwarf
Best of Breed: Troy Hornberger
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Troy Hornberger
New Zealand Group
Best of Breed: Paige Gauck
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Victoria Gauck
Palomino Golden Sr. Doe
Best of Breed: Luke Hatton
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Luke Hatton
Polish
Best of Breed: Cletus Rennekamp
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Cletus Rennekamp
Sliver Martin
Best of Breed: Corrine Volk
Best of Opposite Sex in Breed: None
Thrianta
Best of Breed: Gus Grote
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: None
Overall Winners of show
Grand: Paige Gauck
Res. Grand: Alli Nobbe
Rabbit Showmanship:
Novice (3rd and 4th grades)
Grand: Madelyn Bedel
Reserve: Anna Marie Hackman
Junior (5th and 6th grades)
Grand: Ave Hatton
Reserve: Elaina Weber
Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)
Grand: Luke Hatton
Reserve: Paige Gauck
Senior (9th and 10th grades)
Grand: Alli Nobbe
Reserve: Troy Hornberger
Master (11th and above)
Grand: Grace Fullenkamp
Reserve: None
Rabbit Ambassador
Breed ID, Showmanship
Novice (3rd and 4th grades)
Grand: Anna Marie Hackman
Reserve: Madelyn Bedel
Junior (5th and 6th grades)
Grand: Ava Hatton
Reserve: Eliana Weber
Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)
Grand: Luke Hatton
Reserve: Paige Gauck
Senior (9th and 10th grades)
Grand: Alli Nobbe
Reserve: Troy Hornberger
Master (11th and above)
Grand: Grace Fullenkamp
Reserve: None
Rabbit Talks:
Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)
Grand: Gus Grote
Reserve: Corrine Volk
Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)
Grand: Ave Hatton
Reserve: None
Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)
Grand: Grace Fullenkamp
Reserve: None
Rabbit Poster:
Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)
Grand: Corrine Volk
Reserve: Edward Volk
Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)
Grand: Ava Hatton
Reserve: None
Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)
Grand: Grace Fullenkamp
