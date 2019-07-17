Meat Pens

Grand: Paige Gauck

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

3rd: Jessica Gauck

4th: Madelyn Bedel

5th: Aiden Kress

Single Fryer

Grand: Paige Gauck

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

3rd: Madelyn Bedel

4th: Jessica Gauck

5th: Aiden Kress

California

Best of Breed: Paige Gauck

Best Opposite Sex of Breed: Jessica Gauck

Dutch Group

Best of Breed: Aiden Kress

Best Opposite Sex of Breed: Avery Kress

Florida White Group

Best of Breed: Justin Bedel

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Justin Bedel

Mini Lop Group

Best of Breed: Alli Nobbe

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Anna Marie Hackman

Mini Rex Group

Best of Breed: Keely Paven

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Elaine Weber

Mini Satin Group

Best in Breed: Jewel Howard

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Avery Kress

Netherlands Dwarf

Best of Breed: Troy Hornberger

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Troy Hornberger

New Zealand Group

Best of Breed: Paige Gauck

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Victoria Gauck

Palomino Golden Sr. Doe

Best of Breed: Luke Hatton

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Luke Hatton

Polish

Best of Breed: Cletus Rennekamp

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Cletus Rennekamp

Sliver Martin

Best of Breed: Corrine Volk

Best of Opposite Sex in Breed: None

Thrianta

Best of Breed: Gus Grote

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: None

Overall Winners of show

Grand: Paige Gauck

Res. Grand: Alli Nobbe

Rabbit Showmanship:

Novice (3rd and 4th grades)

Grand: Madelyn Bedel

Reserve: Anna Marie Hackman

Junior (5th and 6th grades)

Grand: Ave Hatton

Reserve: Elaina Weber

Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)

Grand: Luke Hatton

Reserve: Paige Gauck

Senior (9th and 10th grades)

Grand: Alli Nobbe

Reserve: Troy Hornberger

Master (11th and above)

Grand: Grace Fullenkamp

Reserve: None

Rabbit Ambassador

Breed ID, Showmanship

Novice (3rd and 4th grades)

Grand: Anna Marie Hackman

Reserve: Madelyn Bedel

Junior (5th and 6th grades)

Grand: Ava Hatton

Reserve: Eliana Weber

Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)

Grand: Luke Hatton

Reserve: Paige Gauck

Senior (9th and 10th grades)

Grand: Alli Nobbe

Reserve: Troy Hornberger

Master (11th and above)

Grand: Grace Fullenkamp

Reserve: None

Rabbit Talks:

Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)

Grand: Gus Grote

Reserve: Corrine Volk

Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)

Grand: Ave Hatton

Reserve: None

Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)

Grand: Grace Fullenkamp

Reserve: None

Rabbit Poster:

Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)

Grand: Corrine Volk

Reserve: Edward Volk

Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)

Grand: Ava Hatton

Reserve: None

Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)

Grand: Grace Fullenkamp

