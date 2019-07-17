SHOWMANSHIP:

Beginner Showmanship

1st – Madalyn Brewsaugh – Champion

2nd – Micah Smith – Reserve Champion

Intermediate Showmanship

1st – Madalyn Brewsaugh – Champion

2nd – Addie Gauck – Reserve Champion

Senior Showmanship

1st – Alexis Koch – Champion

2nd – Ryan Crosby – Reserve Champion

Expert Showmanship

1st – Hope Barber – Champion

2nd – Alexis Koch – Reserve Champion

Junior Halter

1st – Jacob Gearhart

Intermediate Halter

Alexis Koch

Senior Halter

Alexis Koch

Class 1 – Shropshire

1st – Kennedi Reich

Class 2 – Texel

1st – Ryan Rutherford

2nd – Carter Rutherford

Class 3 – Hampshire

1st – Jewel Howard

Class 4 – Dorset

1st – Kennedi Reich

2nd – Kennedi Reich

Class 5 – Dorper

1st – Irene Moore

2nd – Irene Moore

Class 6 – North Country

1st – Jaxson Kramer

2nd – Jaxson Kramer

Class 7 – Suffolk

1st – Austin Crosby

2nd – Ryan Crosby

Class 8A – Southdown Yearling

1st – Hope Barker

Class 8B – Southdown Ewe Lamb

1st – Hope Barker

2nd – Alexis Koch

Class 8 - Overall – Southdown Overall

1st – Hope Barker – Champion

2nd – Alexis Koch – Reserve Champion

3rd – Hope Barker

Class 9 – Katahdin

1st – Raleigh Hash

Class 10 – Natural

1st – Alexis Koch

Class 11 – Oxford

1st – Alexis Koch

Class 12 – Commercial Yearlings

1st – Alexis Koch

2nd – Kennedi Reich

3rd – Jewel Howard

4th – Jewel Howard

Class 13 – Ewe Lambs

1st – Madalyn Brewsaugh

2nd – Addie Gauck

3rd – Haley Gorrell

4th – Hannah Gorrell

Class 14 - Champion Commercial Ewe

1st – Alexis Koch – Champion

2nd – Madalyn Brewsaugh – Reserve Champion

Class 15 – Grand Champion Ewe

GRAND CHAMPION - ALEXIS KOCH (Natural)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – ALEXIS KOCH (Oxford)

Class 16 – County Born & Raised Grand Champion

GRAND CHAMPION – JAXSON KRAMER (North Country)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – IRENE MOORE (Dorper)

Class 17 – White Face/White Face Cross

1st – Donovan Hale

2nd – Jaxson Kramer

3rd – Mariah Volk

Class 18 – White Face/White Face Cross

1st – Alexis Koch

2nd – Micah Smith

3rd – Donovan Hale

Class 19 – Black Face

1st – Haley Gorrell

2nd – Hannah Gorrell

Class 21 – Black Face

1st – Addie Gauck

2nd – Landon Nobbe

3rd – Kennedi Reich

4th – Jewel Howard

Class 22 – Black Face

1st – Madalyn Brewsaugh

2nd – Jacob Gearhart

3rd - Landon Nobbe

4th – Madison Shields

5th – Ryan Crosby

Class 23 – Black Face

1st – Alexis Koch

2nd – Jacob Gearhart

3rd – Mariah Volk

Class 24 – Black Face

1st – Mason Smith

2nd – Mason Smith

Class 25 – Grand Champion Market

GRAND CHAMPION – MADALYN BREWSAUGH

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – ALEXIS KOCH

Class 26 – Grand Champion County Born & Raised

GRAND CHAMPION – DONOVAN HALE

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – DONOVAN HALE

Tags