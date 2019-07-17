SHOWMANSHIP:
Beginner Showmanship
1st – Madalyn Brewsaugh – Champion
2nd – Micah Smith – Reserve Champion
Intermediate Showmanship
1st – Madalyn Brewsaugh – Champion
2nd – Addie Gauck – Reserve Champion
Senior Showmanship
1st – Alexis Koch – Champion
2nd – Ryan Crosby – Reserve Champion
Expert Showmanship
1st – Hope Barber – Champion
2nd – Alexis Koch – Reserve Champion
Junior Halter
1st – Jacob Gearhart
Intermediate Halter
Alexis Koch
Senior Halter
Alexis Koch
Class 1 – Shropshire
1st – Kennedi Reich
Class 2 – Texel
1st – Ryan Rutherford
2nd – Carter Rutherford
Class 3 – Hampshire
1st – Jewel Howard
Class 4 – Dorset
1st – Kennedi Reich
2nd – Kennedi Reich
Class 5 – Dorper
1st – Irene Moore
2nd – Irene Moore
Class 6 – North Country
1st – Jaxson Kramer
2nd – Jaxson Kramer
Class 7 – Suffolk
1st – Austin Crosby
2nd – Ryan Crosby
Class 8A – Southdown Yearling
1st – Hope Barker
Class 8B – Southdown Ewe Lamb
1st – Hope Barker
2nd – Alexis Koch
Class 8 - Overall – Southdown Overall
1st – Hope Barker – Champion
2nd – Alexis Koch – Reserve Champion
3rd – Hope Barker
Class 9 – Katahdin
1st – Raleigh Hash
Class 10 – Natural
1st – Alexis Koch
Class 11 – Oxford
1st – Alexis Koch
Class 12 – Commercial Yearlings
1st – Alexis Koch
2nd – Kennedi Reich
3rd – Jewel Howard
4th – Jewel Howard
Class 13 – Ewe Lambs
1st – Madalyn Brewsaugh
2nd – Addie Gauck
3rd – Haley Gorrell
4th – Hannah Gorrell
Class 14 - Champion Commercial Ewe
1st – Alexis Koch – Champion
2nd – Madalyn Brewsaugh – Reserve Champion
Class 15 – Grand Champion Ewe
GRAND CHAMPION - ALEXIS KOCH (Natural)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – ALEXIS KOCH (Oxford)
Class 16 – County Born & Raised Grand Champion
GRAND CHAMPION – JAXSON KRAMER (North Country)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – IRENE MOORE (Dorper)
Class 17 – White Face/White Face Cross
1st – Donovan Hale
2nd – Jaxson Kramer
3rd – Mariah Volk
Class 18 – White Face/White Face Cross
1st – Alexis Koch
2nd – Micah Smith
3rd – Donovan Hale
Class 19 – Black Face
1st – Haley Gorrell
2nd – Hannah Gorrell
Class 21 – Black Face
1st – Addie Gauck
2nd – Landon Nobbe
3rd – Kennedi Reich
4th – Jewel Howard
Class 22 – Black Face
1st – Madalyn Brewsaugh
2nd – Jacob Gearhart
3rd - Landon Nobbe
4th – Madison Shields
5th – Ryan Crosby
Class 23 – Black Face
1st – Alexis Koch
2nd – Jacob Gearhart
3rd – Mariah Volk
Class 24 – Black Face
1st – Mason Smith
2nd – Mason Smith
Class 25 – Grand Champion Market
GRAND CHAMPION – MADALYN BREWSAUGH
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – ALEXIS KOCH
Class 26 – Grand Champion County Born & Raised
GRAND CHAMPION – DONOVAN HALE
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – DONOVAN HALE
