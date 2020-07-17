July 10-11-12, 2020 Class 1: Western Halter Under 56 Inches Mares

1st – Megan Manlief with Roxy

2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

3rd – William Tuttle with Hazel

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

5th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

Class 2: Western Halter Under 56 Inches Gelding

1st – Addison Orengo with Mick Jagger

2nd – Brooke Hersley with Diablo

Class 3: Western Halter Under 56 Inches Grand & Reserve

Grand Champion – Megan Manlief with Roxy

Reserve Grand Champion – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 5: Western Halter Mare 3 Years and Younger

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 6: Western Halter Mares 4 and 5 Year Olds

1st – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

Class 7: Western Halter Mares 6 – 10 Year Olds

1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella

2nd – Megan Manlief with Annie

3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 8: Western Halter Mares 11 – 15 Year Olds

1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie

Class 9: Western Halter Mares 16 and Older

1st – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

2nd – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

3rd – Madison Smith with Sugar

4th – Savannah Bower with Bailys Country Girl

5th – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

6th – William Tuttle with Lady

Class 10: Western Halter Mares Grand and Reserve

Grand Champion – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

Reserve Grand Champion – Kendall Manlief with Stella

Class 12: Western Halter Geldings 4 and 5 Year Olds

1st – Dana Thomas – Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Mason Dyer – Bugs

Class 13: Western Halter Geldings 6 – 10 Year Olds

1st – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex

2nd – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

3rd – Arden Gunn with Born in a Blazer

Class 14: Western Halter Geldings 11 – 15 Year Olds

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Kylie Duckworth with Sully

Class 15: Western Halter Geldings 16 Years and Older

1st – Kayelee Ogden with Last Chance Rowdy

2nd – Savannah Bower with Zippos Snicker Bar

3rd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Kaylee Smith with Follow Me Home

6th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

Class 16: Western Halter Geldings Grand & Reserve

Grand Champion – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

Reserve Grand Champion – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

Class 17: Western Showmanship – Advanced

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Kendall Manlief with Stella

4th – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

6th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

Class 18: Western Showmanship – Intermediate

1st – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex

2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

Class 19: Western Showmanship – Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Miller

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

5th – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer

6th – Madison Smith with Sugar

Class 20: English Halter Mares 5 and Under

1st – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 21: English Halter Mares 6 – 10 Years

1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella

2nd – Megan Manlief with Annie

3rd – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 22: English Halter Mares 11 Years and Over

1st – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

2nd – William Tuttle with Lady

3rd – Megan Manlief with Roxy

4th – Savannah Bower with Bailys Country Girl

5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

6th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

Class 23: English Halter Geldings 5 and Under

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

Class 24: English Halter Geldings 6 – 10 Years

1st – Addison Orengo with Monster Under My Bed

2nd – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

Class 25: English Halter Geldings 11 and Over

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

3rd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Kaylee Smith with Follow Me Home

Class 26: English Halter Grand and Reserve

Grand Champion – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

Reserve Grand Champion – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

Class 27: English Showmanship – Advanced

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Kendall Manlief with Stella

3rd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

4th – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 28: English Showmanship – Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 29: English Showmanship – Beginner

1st – Emma Herbert – Spark

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

Class 30: English Novice Walk Trot

1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie

Class 31: English Open Walk Trot – Advanced

1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella

2nd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

4th – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

5th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

6th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

Class 32: English Open Walk Trot – Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 33: English Open Walk Trot – Beginner

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

4th – Roma Robbins with Sadie

5th – Jenna Richards with Pinky

Class 34: English Hunter Under Saddle – Advanced

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Kendall Manlief with Stella

4th – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

6th – Addison Orengo with Monster Under My Bed

Class 35: English Hunter Under Saddle – Intermediate

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

Class 36: English Hunter Under Saddle – Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark

4th – Jenna Richards with Pinky

Class 37: English Novice Walk Trot Equitation

1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie

Class 38: English Equitation – Advanced

1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

3rd – Megan Manlief with Annie

4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 39: English Equitation – Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 40: English Equitation – Beginner

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

4th – Jenna Richards with Pinky

Class 41: English Hunter Hack

1st – Addison Orengo with Monster Under My Bed

2nd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

Class 1: Pole Bending – Advanced

1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie

2nd – Megan Manlief with Roxy

3rd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

5th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Shady Lady

Class 2: Pole Bending – Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Carley Adams with Maple Honey

3rd – Kylie Duckworth with Sully

4th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 3: Pole Bending – Beginner

1st – Jenna Richards with Pinky

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

4th – Brooke Hersley with Diablo

5th – Preston Hart with Digger

6th – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx

Class 4: Barrels – Advanced

1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie

2nd – Mason Dyer with Giddy

3rd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

4th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

5th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 5: Barrels – Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Carley Adams with Maple Honey

3rd – Elizabeth Balser with King

4th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

5th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully

6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

Class 6: Barrels – Beginner

1st – Jenna Richards with Pinky

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

4th – Brooke Hersley with Diablo

5th – Roma Robbins with Sadie

6th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

Class 7: Flag Race – Advanced

1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie

2nd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Shady Lady

4th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Grace Reiger with Quite Elegant

Class 8: Flag Race – Intermediate

1st – Carley Adams with Maple Honey

2nd – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

3rd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

4th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 9: Flag Race – Beginner

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

3rd – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx

4th – Preston Hart with Digger

5th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

6th – Brooke Hersley with Diablo

Class 10: Keyhole – Advanced

1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie

2nd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

6th – Bryant Menkedick with Twist

Class 11 – Keyhole – Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

3rd – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

4th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully

5th – Elizabeth Balser with King

6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 12 – Keyhole – Beginner

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey

3rd – Preston Hart with Digger

4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

5th – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx

6th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

Class 13 – Speed and Action – Advanced

1st – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Shady Lady

4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Megan Manlief with Roxy

Class 14 – Speed and Action – Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

3rd – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View

5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 15: Speed and Action – Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

2nd – Preston Hart with Digger

3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

4th – Jenna Richards with Pinky

5th – Roma Robbins with Sadie

6th – Brooke Hersley with Diablo

Class 1: Western Walk Trot for Novice Riders

1st – Arden Gunn with Born in a Blazer

2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

3rd – Madison Smith with Sugar

4th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

6th – Preston Hart with Digger

Class 2: Western Walk Trot Challenge

1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

2nd – William Tuttle with Lady

Class 3: Western Walk Trot – Advanced

1st – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

2nd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

3rd – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

5th – Kendall Manlief with Stella

6th – Megan Manlief with Annie

Class 4: Western Walk Trot – Intermediate

1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

Class 5: Western Walk Trot – Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

2nd – Madison Smith with Sugar

3rd – Arden Gunn with Born In a Blazer

4th – Emma Herbert with Spark

5th – Ava Richards with Whiskey

Class 6: Western Pony Pleasure

1st – Kaylee Smith – In Mint Condition

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

Class 7: Western Pleasure Over 56 Inches – Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

3rd – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

4th – Megan Manlief with Annie

5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 8: Western Pleasure Over 56 Inches – Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

4th – Carley Adams with Maple Honey

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully

Class 9: Western Pleasure Over 56 Inches – Beginner

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 10: Western Pleasure Horses 5 and Younger

1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

2nd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 11: Western Pleasure Horses 6 – 10 Years

1st – Megan Manlief with Annie

2nd – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

3rd – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

4th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt

5th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully

Class 12: Western Pleasure Horses 11 and Older

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

4th – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

6th – Carley Adams with Maple Honey

Class 13 – Western Novice Horsemanship

1st – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

2nd – Arden Gunn with Born in a Blazer

3rd – Madison Smith – Sugar

4th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

5th – Preston Hart with Digger

6th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond

Class 14: Western Challenged Horsemanship

1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie

2nd – William Tuttle with Lady

Class 15: Western Horsemanship – Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

2nd – Kendall Manlief with Stella

3rd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd

6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 16: Western Horsemanship – Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

4th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

5th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully

6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 17: Western Horsemanship – Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 18: Western Riding – Advanced

1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella

2nd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

5th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

6th – Megan Manlief with Annie

Class 19: Western Riding – Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

3rd – Carley Adams with Maple Honey

4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

5th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

6th – Clair Schoettmer with Hot MysTee Rein

Class 20: Western Riding – Beginner

1st – Emma Herbert with Spark

2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

Class 21: Western Reining – Advanced

1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

3rd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

4th – Megan Manlief with Annie

Class 22: Western Reining – Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Carley Adams with Maple Honey

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

Class 23: Western Reining – Beginner

No placings

Class 24: Ranch Horse Riding – Advanced

1st – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

3rd – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed

Class 25: Ranch Horse Riding – Intermediate

1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise

2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

4th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash

5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com

6th – Carley Adams with Maple Honey

Class 26: Ranch Horse Riding – Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

3rd – Preston Hart with Digger

Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Walk Trot

1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey

2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist

3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger

Class 28: Trail Advanced

1st – Cati Osting with No Ice Please

2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo

3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder

4th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah

5th – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa

6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay

Class 29: Trail Intermediate

1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla

2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip

3rd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition

Class 30: Trail – Beginner

1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie

2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark

Class 31: Trail – Novice and Challenged

1st – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy

