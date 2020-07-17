July 10-11-12, 2020 Class 1: Western Halter Under 56 Inches Mares
1st – Megan Manlief with Roxy
2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
3rd – William Tuttle with Hazel
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
5th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
Class 2: Western Halter Under 56 Inches Gelding
1st – Addison Orengo with Mick Jagger
2nd – Brooke Hersley with Diablo
Class 3: Western Halter Under 56 Inches Grand & Reserve
Grand Champion – Megan Manlief with Roxy
Reserve Grand Champion – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 5: Western Halter Mare 3 Years and Younger
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 6: Western Halter Mares 4 and 5 Year Olds
1st – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
2nd – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
Class 7: Western Halter Mares 6 – 10 Year Olds
1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella
2nd – Megan Manlief with Annie
3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 8: Western Halter Mares 11 – 15 Year Olds
1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie
Class 9: Western Halter Mares 16 and Older
1st – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
2nd – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
3rd – Madison Smith with Sugar
4th – Savannah Bower with Bailys Country Girl
5th – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
6th – William Tuttle with Lady
Class 10: Western Halter Mares Grand and Reserve
Grand Champion – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
Reserve Grand Champion – Kendall Manlief with Stella
Class 12: Western Halter Geldings 4 and 5 Year Olds
1st – Dana Thomas – Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Mason Dyer – Bugs
Class 13: Western Halter Geldings 6 – 10 Year Olds
1st – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex
2nd – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
3rd – Arden Gunn with Born in a Blazer
Class 14: Western Halter Geldings 11 – 15 Year Olds
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Kylie Duckworth with Sully
Class 15: Western Halter Geldings 16 Years and Older
1st – Kayelee Ogden with Last Chance Rowdy
2nd – Savannah Bower with Zippos Snicker Bar
3rd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Kaylee Smith with Follow Me Home
6th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
Class 16: Western Halter Geldings Grand & Reserve
Grand Champion – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
Reserve Grand Champion – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
Class 17: Western Showmanship – Advanced
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Kendall Manlief with Stella
4th – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
6th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
Class 18: Western Showmanship – Intermediate
1st – Kayelee Ogden with Impulsive Pine Chex
2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
Class 19: Western Showmanship – Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Miller
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
4th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
5th – Arden Gunn with Born In A Blazer
6th – Madison Smith with Sugar
Class 20: English Halter Mares 5 and Under
1st – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 21: English Halter Mares 6 – 10 Years
1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella
2nd – Megan Manlief with Annie
3rd – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 22: English Halter Mares 11 Years and Over
1st – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
2nd – William Tuttle with Lady
3rd – Megan Manlief with Roxy
4th – Savannah Bower with Bailys Country Girl
5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
6th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
Class 23: English Halter Geldings 5 and Under
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
Class 24: English Halter Geldings 6 – 10 Years
1st – Addison Orengo with Monster Under My Bed
2nd – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
Class 25: English Halter Geldings 11 and Over
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
3rd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Kaylee Smith with Follow Me Home
Class 26: English Halter Grand and Reserve
Grand Champion – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
Reserve Grand Champion – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
Class 27: English Showmanship – Advanced
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Kendall Manlief with Stella
3rd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
4th – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 28: English Showmanship – Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 29: English Showmanship – Beginner
1st – Emma Herbert – Spark
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
Class 30: English Novice Walk Trot
1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie
Class 31: English Open Walk Trot – Advanced
1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella
2nd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
4th – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
5th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
6th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
Class 32: English Open Walk Trot – Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 33: English Open Walk Trot – Beginner
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
4th – Roma Robbins with Sadie
5th – Jenna Richards with Pinky
Class 34: English Hunter Under Saddle – Advanced
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Kendall Manlief with Stella
4th – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
6th – Addison Orengo with Monster Under My Bed
Class 35: English Hunter Under Saddle – Intermediate
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
4th – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
Class 36: English Hunter Under Saddle – Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
3rd – Emma Herbert with Spark
4th – Jenna Richards with Pinky
Class 37: English Novice Walk Trot Equitation
1st – Roma Robbins with Sadie
Class 38: English Equitation – Advanced
1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
3rd – Megan Manlief with Annie
4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 39: English Equitation – Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 40: English Equitation – Beginner
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
4th – Jenna Richards with Pinky
Class 41: English Hunter Hack
1st – Addison Orengo with Monster Under My Bed
2nd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
Class 1: Pole Bending – Advanced
1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie
2nd – Megan Manlief with Roxy
3rd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
5th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Shady Lady
Class 2: Pole Bending – Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Carley Adams with Maple Honey
3rd – Kylie Duckworth with Sully
4th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 3: Pole Bending – Beginner
1st – Jenna Richards with Pinky
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
4th – Brooke Hersley with Diablo
5th – Preston Hart with Digger
6th – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx
Class 4: Barrels – Advanced
1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie
2nd – Mason Dyer with Giddy
3rd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
4th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
5th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 5: Barrels – Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Carley Adams with Maple Honey
3rd – Elizabeth Balser with King
4th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
5th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully
6th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
Class 6: Barrels – Beginner
1st – Jenna Richards with Pinky
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
4th – Brooke Hersley with Diablo
5th – Roma Robbins with Sadie
6th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
Class 7: Flag Race – Advanced
1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie
2nd – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Shady Lady
4th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Grace Reiger with Quite Elegant
Class 8: Flag Race – Intermediate
1st – Carley Adams with Maple Honey
2nd – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
3rd – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
4th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
5th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 9: Flag Race – Beginner
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
3rd – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx
4th – Preston Hart with Digger
5th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
6th – Brooke Hersley with Diablo
Class 10: Keyhole – Advanced
1st – Gracie Osting with Gypsie
2nd – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
4th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
6th – Bryant Menkedick with Twist
Class 11 – Keyhole – Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
3rd – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
4th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully
5th – Elizabeth Balser with King
6th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 12 – Keyhole – Beginner
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Ava Richards with Whiskey
3rd – Preston Hart with Digger
4th – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
5th – Emerson Gunn with Shiney Cuff Lynx
6th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
Class 13 – Speed and Action – Advanced
1st – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
3rd – Raegan Nobbe with Shady Lady
4th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Megan Manlief with Roxy
Class 14 – Speed and Action – Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
3rd – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
4th – Dana Thomas with Royal Mystic View
5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 15: Speed and Action – Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
2nd – Preston Hart with Digger
3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
4th – Jenna Richards with Pinky
5th – Roma Robbins with Sadie
6th – Brooke Hersley with Diablo
Class 1: Western Walk Trot for Novice Riders
1st – Arden Gunn with Born in a Blazer
2nd – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
3rd – Madison Smith with Sugar
4th – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
5th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
6th – Preston Hart with Digger
Class 2: Western Walk Trot Challenge
1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
2nd – William Tuttle with Lady
Class 3: Western Walk Trot – Advanced
1st – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
2nd – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
3rd – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
5th – Kendall Manlief with Stella
6th – Megan Manlief with Annie
Class 4: Western Walk Trot – Intermediate
1st – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
2nd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
4th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
Class 5: Western Walk Trot – Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
2nd – Madison Smith with Sugar
3rd – Arden Gunn with Born In a Blazer
4th – Emma Herbert with Spark
5th – Ava Richards with Whiskey
Class 6: Western Pony Pleasure
1st – Kaylee Smith – In Mint Condition
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
Class 7: Western Pleasure Over 56 Inches – Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
3rd – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
4th – Megan Manlief with Annie
5th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 8: Western Pleasure Over 56 Inches – Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
4th – Carley Adams with Maple Honey
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully
Class 9: Western Pleasure Over 56 Inches – Beginner
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 10: Western Pleasure Horses 5 and Younger
1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
2nd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
3rd – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 11: Western Pleasure Horses 6 – 10 Years
1st – Megan Manlief with Annie
2nd – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
3rd – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
4th – Olivia Vanderbur with Cobalt
5th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully
Class 12: Western Pleasure Horses 11 and Older
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
3rd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
4th – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
5th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
6th – Carley Adams with Maple Honey
Class 13 – Western Novice Horsemanship
1st – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
2nd – Arden Gunn with Born in a Blazer
3rd – Madison Smith – Sugar
4th – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
5th – Preston Hart with Digger
6th – Hayden Billerman with Lexington Diamond
Class 14: Western Challenged Horsemanship
1st – Adelyne Koehne with Minnie
2nd – William Tuttle with Lady
Class 15: Western Horsemanship – Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
2nd – Kendall Manlief with Stella
3rd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
5th – Grace Reiger with DH Kidd
6th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 16: Western Horsemanship – Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
4th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
5th – Kylie Duckworth with Sully
6th – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 17: Western Horsemanship – Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 18: Western Riding – Advanced
1st – Kendall Manlief with Stella
2nd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
5th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
6th – Megan Manlief with Annie
Class 19: Western Riding – Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
3rd – Carley Adams with Maple Honey
4th – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
5th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
6th – Clair Schoettmer with Hot MysTee Rein
Class 20: Western Riding – Beginner
1st – Emma Herbert with Spark
2nd – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
Class 21: Western Reining – Advanced
1st – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
3rd – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
4th – Megan Manlief with Annie
Class 22: Western Reining – Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Carley Adams with Maple Honey
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
Class 23: Western Reining – Beginner
No placings
Class 24: Ranch Horse Riding – Advanced
1st – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
3rd – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
4th – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
5th – Raegan Nobbe with Red Hot Bloodshed
Class 25: Ranch Horse Riding – Intermediate
1st – Dana Thomas with Sully ‘N Paradise
2nd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
3rd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
4th – Carley Thomas with Turning Chex Into Cash
5th – Jaslynn Perkinson with Scotch Dot Com
6th – Carley Adams with Maple Honey
Class 26: Ranch Horse Riding – Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
3rd – Preston Hart with Digger
Class 27: Ranch Horse Riding Walk Trot
1st – Ava Richards with Whiskey
2nd – Bryant Menkedick with Twist
3rd – Aiden Tuttle with Ginger
Class 28: Trail Advanced
1st – Cati Osting with No Ice Please
2nd – Maegan Pearson with Cozmo
3rd – Savannah Bower with Potential Rodder
4th – Maegan Pearson with Sarah
5th – Megan Manlief with Big Time Severa
6th – Taylor Smith with JJ Boomer Bay
Class 29: Trail Intermediate
1st – Carley Thomas with Radiant Layla
2nd – Clair Schoettmer with Big Time Skip
3rd – Kaylee Smith with In Mint Condition
Class 30: Trail – Beginner
1st – Kate Schoettmer with Millie
2nd – Emma Herbert with Spark
Class 31: Trail – Novice and Challenged
1st – Anya Richey with Bad Bertha’s Boy
