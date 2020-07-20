SHOWMANSHIP

Beginner (Grades 3-5):

Grayson Downey - Grand Champion

Carson Downey - Reserve Grand Champion

3rd - Alaina Bedel

4th - Colt Morris

5th - Kevin Moore

Intermediate (Grades 6-8):

Kate Hamilton - Grand Champion

Jacob Hawkins - Reserve Grand Champion

3rd - Joseph Hawkins

4th - David Moore

Senior (Grades 9-12):

Olivia Vanderbur - Grand Champion

Kionna Bright - Reserve Grand Champion

3rd - Christopher Gauck

4th - Lydia Moore

AMBASSADOR (Showmanship, written test, breed ID)

Novice (Grades 3-4):

Carson Downey - Grand Champion

Kevin Moore - Reserve Grand Champion

3rd - Blade Moore

Junior (Grades 5-6):

Grayson Downey - Grand Champion

Joseph Hawkins - Reserve Grand Champion

3rd - David Moore

Intermediate (Grades 7-8):

Jacob Hawkins - Grand Champion

Kate Hamilton - Reserve Grand Champion

Senior (Grades 9-10):

Christopher Gauck - Grand Champion

Master (Grades 11-12):

Kionna Bright - Grand Champion

Olivia Vanderbur - Reserve Grand Champion

Grand Champion, Brown Egg - Christopher Gauck

Grand Champion, Poster - Kate Hamilton

Grand Champion, Illustrated Talk - Kate Hamilton

Class I - Commercial Large Fowl Egg Production

Pullets:

1st - Sarah Springmeyer, White Leghorns

2nd - Avery Kress, White Leghorns

3rd - Aidan Kress, White Leghorns

Hens, Cockerel, Cock:

No entries

Champion, Large Fowl Egg Production - Sarah Springmeyer, White Leghorn Pullets

Reserve Champion, Large Fowl Egg Production - Avery Kress, White Leghorn Pullets

Class II – Commercial Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose

Pullets:

1st - Sarah Springmeyer, Buff Orpington

2nd - Avery Kress, Black Australorp

3rd - Alaina Bedel, Australorp

4th - Aidan Kress, Black Australorp

Hen, Cockerel, Cock:

No entries

Champion, Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose - Sarah Springmeyer, Buff Orpington Pullets

Reserve Champion, Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose - Avery Kress, Black Australorp

Grand Champion, Commercial Chicken - Sarah Springmeyer, Buff Orpington

Reserve Grand Champion, Commercial Chicken - Sarah Springmeyer, White Leghorn Pullets

Class III – Meat Fryers

Grand Champion – Lana Bell

Reserve Grand Champion -Sarah Springmeyer

3rd - Zayden Sharp

4th - Paige Paton

5th - Maria Combs

Exhibition Large Fowl

Class IV – American

Pullet:

1st - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red

2nd - Lydia Moore, Barred Plymouth Rock

3rd - Carson Downey, Rhode Island Red

4th - Grayson Downey, Blue Jersey Giant

5th - Austin Williamson, Rhode Island Red

Hen:

1st - Grayson Downey, Blue Jersey Giant

2nd - Joseph Hawkins, Black Jersey Giant

Cockerel:

1st - Lydia Moore, White Plymouth Rock

2nd - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red

3r d - Carson Downey, Rhode Island Red

4th - Grayson Downey, Blue Jersey Giant

Cock:

1st - Olivia Vanderbur, Black Jersey Giant

2nd - Kionna Bright, White Plymouth Rock

3rd - Grayson Downey, Blue Jersey Giant

4th - Joseph Hawkins, Black Jersey Giant

Champion Exhibition Large Fowl American - Olivia Vanderbur Black Jersey Giant Cock

Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl American - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red Pullet

Class V – Asiatic

Pullet:

1st - Colt Morris, Black Cochin

Hen:

1st - Parker Morris, Black Cochin

2nd - Colt Morris, Black Cochin

Cockerel:

No entries

Cock:

1st - Kionna Bright, Black Langshan

2nd - David Moore, Light Brahma

Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Asiatic - Kionna Bright, Black Langshan Cock

Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Asiatic - Parker Morris, Black Cochin Hen

Class VI – Continental

Pullet:

1st - Olivia Vanderbur, Bearded Buff Laced Polish

Hen, Cockerel:

No entries

Cock:

1st - Grayson Downey, Bearded Silver Polish

2nd - Olivia Vanderbur, Bearded Buff Laced Polish

Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Continental - Olivia Vanderbur, Bearded Buff Laced Polish Hen

Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Continental - Grayson Downey, Bearded Silver Polish

Class VII – English

Pullet:

1st - Colt Morris, Black Orpington

2nd - Parker Morris, Splash Orpington

3rd - Sarah Springmeyer , Speckled Sussex

4th - Austin Williamson, Australorp

Hen:

1st - Parker Morris, Black Orpington

2nd - Jacob Hawkins, Black Orpington

Cockerel:

1st - Parker Morris, Black Orpington

Cock:

1st - Jacob Hawkins, Black Orpington

2nd - Parker Morris, Blue Orpington

Champion Exhibition Large Fowl English - Parker Morris, Black Orpington Hen

Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl English - Colt Morris, Black Orpington Pullet

Class VII – Mediterranean

Pullet:

1st - Sarah Springmeyer, Light Brown Leghorn

Hen:

1st - Austin Williamson, White Leghorn

Cockerel, Cock:

No entries

Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Mediterranean - Sarah Springmeyer, Light Brown Leghorn

Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Mediterranean - Austin Williamson, White Leghorn

Class IX – All Other Exhibition Large Fowl

Pullet:

1st - Austin Williamson, Ameraucana

Hen:

1st - Kionna Bright, Silver Phoenix

2nd - Jacob Hawkins, Black Turken

Cockerel:

No entries

Cock:

1st - Jacob Hawkins, Black Turken

2nd - Kionna Bright, Silver Phoenix

Champion Exhibition Large Fowl All Other - Kionna Bright, Silver Phoenix Hen

Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl All Other - Jacob Hawkins, Black Turken Cock

Grand Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Grand - Olivia Vanderbur, Jersey Giant Cock

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Large Fowl - Kionna Bright, Black Langshan Cock

EXHIBITION BANTAM’S

Class X – Game Bantam’s

Pullet:

No entries

Hen:

1st - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English

2nd - Joseph Hawkins, Golden Duckwing Old English

Cockerel:

No entries

Cock:

1st - Kionna Bright, Black Old English

2nd - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English

3rd - Blade Moore, Black Breasted Red Old English

Champion Exhibition Game Bantam - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English Hen

Reserve Champion Exhibition Game Bantam – Kionna, Bright Black Old English Cock

Class XI – Single Comb Clean Legged

Pullet:

1st - Christopher Gauck, White Plymouth Rock

2nd - Lydia Moore, Barred Plymouth Rock

3rd - Grayson Downey, Black Tailed White Japanese

Hen:

1st - Kionna Bright, White Faced Black Spanish

2nd - Austin Williamson, White Faced Black Spanish

Cockerel:

1st - Lydia Moore, Barred Plymouth Rock

2nd - Christopher Gauck, White Plymouth Rock

3rd - Grayson Downey, Black Tailed White Japanese

Cock:

1st - Austin Williamson, White Faced Black Spanish

Champion Exhibition Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged - Christopher Gauck, White Plymouth Rock

Reserve Champion Exhibition Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged - Lydia Moore, Barred Plymouth Rock Cockerel

Class XII – Rose Comb Clean Legged

Pullet:

1st - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red

2nd - Colt Morris, Black Wyandotte

Hen:

1st - Grayson Downey, Black Wyandotte

Cockerel:

1st - Colt Morris, Wyandotte

Cock:

1st - Grayson Downey, Black Wyandotte

2nd - Jacob Hawkins, Silver Seabright

Champion Exhibition Bantam Rose Comb Clean Legged - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red Pullet

Reserve Champion Exhibition Bantam Rose Comb Clean Legged - Grayson Downey, Black Wyandotte Cock

Class XIII – All Other Comb Clean Legged

Pullet, Hen, Cockerel:

No entries

Cockerel:

1st - Kionna Bright, White Crested Blue Polish

Champion Exhibition Bantam All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam - Kionna Bright, White Crested Blue Polish

Class XIV – Feather Legged

Pullet:

1st - Irene Moore, White Booted

2nd - Grayson Downey Black Cochin

Hen:

1st - Kionna Bright, Black Cochin

2nd - Christopher Gauck, Light Brahma

3rd - Joseph Hawkins, Mille Fleur d’Uccle

4th - Jacob Hawkins, Mottled Cochin

5th - Austin Williamson, Black Langshan

Cockerel:

1st - Grayson Downey, Black Cochin

2nd - Irene Moore, White Booted

Cock:

1st - Lana Bell, Black Cochin

2nd - Olivia Vanderbur, Black Cochin

3rd - Kionna Bright, Black Cochin

4th - Christopher Gauck, Light Brahma

5th - Joseph Hawkins Mille Fleur d’Uccle

Champion Exhibition Bantam Feather Legged - Lana Bell, Black Cochin Cock

Reserve Champion Exhibition Bantam Feather Legged - Olivia Vanderbur, Black Cochin Cock

Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English Hen

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Lana Bell, Black Cochin Cock

EXHIBITION OTHER POULTRY

Class XV – Heavy Weight Duck

Champion - Olivia Vanderbur, Muscovy Drake

Class XVI – Medium Weight Ducks

No entries

Class XVII – Light Weight Duck

Champion - Olivia Vanderbur, Runner Drake

Class XVII – Bantam Ducks

Champion - Avery Kress, White Call Duck

Class XIX – Heavy Weight Geese

Champion - Kionna Bright, Gray Toulouse Gander

Class XX – Medium Weight Geese

Class XXI – Light Weight Geese

Class XXII – Turkey

Class XXIII – Guinea

No entries

Grand Champion Exhibition Other Fowl - Olivia Vanderbur, Runner Duck Drake

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Other Fowl - Avery Kress, White Call Duck

PIGEONS

Young Hen:

1st - Kate Hamilton, Homer

2nd - Kionna Bright, Roller

Young Cock:

1st - Kionna Bright, Roller

Adult Hen:

1st - Jack Hamilton, Oriental Frill Satinette

2nd - Kionna Bright, Roller

Adult Cock:

1st - Jack Hamilton, Homer

2nd - Kionna Bright, Roller

Grand Champion Pigeon - Jack Hamilton, Oriental Frill Satinette

Reserve Grand Champion Pigeon - Kate Hamilton, Homer

Best In Show - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English Hen

Reserve Best In Show - Olivia Vanderbur, Jersey Giant Cock

Tags

Recommended for you