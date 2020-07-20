SHOWMANSHIP
Beginner (Grades 3-5):
Grayson Downey - Grand Champion
Carson Downey - Reserve Grand Champion
3rd - Alaina Bedel
4th - Colt Morris
5th - Kevin Moore
Intermediate (Grades 6-8):
Kate Hamilton - Grand Champion
Jacob Hawkins - Reserve Grand Champion
3rd - Joseph Hawkins
4th - David Moore
Senior (Grades 9-12):
Olivia Vanderbur - Grand Champion
Kionna Bright - Reserve Grand Champion
3rd - Christopher Gauck
4th - Lydia Moore
AMBASSADOR (Showmanship, written test, breed ID)
Novice (Grades 3-4):
Carson Downey - Grand Champion
Kevin Moore - Reserve Grand Champion
3rd - Blade Moore
Junior (Grades 5-6):
Grayson Downey - Grand Champion
Joseph Hawkins - Reserve Grand Champion
3rd - David Moore
Intermediate (Grades 7-8):
Jacob Hawkins - Grand Champion
Kate Hamilton - Reserve Grand Champion
Senior (Grades 9-10):
Christopher Gauck - Grand Champion
Master (Grades 11-12):
Kionna Bright - Grand Champion
Olivia Vanderbur - Reserve Grand Champion
Grand Champion, Brown Egg - Christopher Gauck
Grand Champion, Poster - Kate Hamilton
Grand Champion, Illustrated Talk - Kate Hamilton
Class I - Commercial Large Fowl Egg Production
Pullets:
1st - Sarah Springmeyer, White Leghorns
2nd - Avery Kress, White Leghorns
3rd - Aidan Kress, White Leghorns
Hens, Cockerel, Cock:
No entries
Champion, Large Fowl Egg Production - Sarah Springmeyer, White Leghorn Pullets
Reserve Champion, Large Fowl Egg Production - Avery Kress, White Leghorn Pullets
Class II – Commercial Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose
Pullets:
1st - Sarah Springmeyer, Buff Orpington
2nd - Avery Kress, Black Australorp
3rd - Alaina Bedel, Australorp
4th - Aidan Kress, Black Australorp
Hen, Cockerel, Cock:
No entries
Champion, Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose - Sarah Springmeyer, Buff Orpington Pullets
Reserve Champion, Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose - Avery Kress, Black Australorp
Grand Champion, Commercial Chicken - Sarah Springmeyer, Buff Orpington
Reserve Grand Champion, Commercial Chicken - Sarah Springmeyer, White Leghorn Pullets
Class III – Meat Fryers
Grand Champion – Lana Bell
Reserve Grand Champion -Sarah Springmeyer
3rd - Zayden Sharp
4th - Paige Paton
5th - Maria Combs
Exhibition Large Fowl
Class IV – American
Pullet:
1st - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red
2nd - Lydia Moore, Barred Plymouth Rock
3rd - Carson Downey, Rhode Island Red
4th - Grayson Downey, Blue Jersey Giant
5th - Austin Williamson, Rhode Island Red
Hen:
1st - Grayson Downey, Blue Jersey Giant
2nd - Joseph Hawkins, Black Jersey Giant
Cockerel:
1st - Lydia Moore, White Plymouth Rock
2nd - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red
3r d - Carson Downey, Rhode Island Red
4th - Grayson Downey, Blue Jersey Giant
Cock:
1st - Olivia Vanderbur, Black Jersey Giant
2nd - Kionna Bright, White Plymouth Rock
3rd - Grayson Downey, Blue Jersey Giant
4th - Joseph Hawkins, Black Jersey Giant
Champion Exhibition Large Fowl American - Olivia Vanderbur Black Jersey Giant Cock
Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl American - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red Pullet
Class V – Asiatic
Pullet:
1st - Colt Morris, Black Cochin
Hen:
1st - Parker Morris, Black Cochin
2nd - Colt Morris, Black Cochin
Cockerel:
No entries
Cock:
1st - Kionna Bright, Black Langshan
2nd - David Moore, Light Brahma
Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Asiatic - Kionna Bright, Black Langshan Cock
Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Asiatic - Parker Morris, Black Cochin Hen
Class VI – Continental
Pullet:
1st - Olivia Vanderbur, Bearded Buff Laced Polish
Hen, Cockerel:
No entries
Cock:
1st - Grayson Downey, Bearded Silver Polish
2nd - Olivia Vanderbur, Bearded Buff Laced Polish
Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Continental - Olivia Vanderbur, Bearded Buff Laced Polish Hen
Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Continental - Grayson Downey, Bearded Silver Polish
Class VII – English
Pullet:
1st - Colt Morris, Black Orpington
2nd - Parker Morris, Splash Orpington
3rd - Sarah Springmeyer , Speckled Sussex
4th - Austin Williamson, Australorp
Hen:
1st - Parker Morris, Black Orpington
2nd - Jacob Hawkins, Black Orpington
Cockerel:
1st - Parker Morris, Black Orpington
Cock:
1st - Jacob Hawkins, Black Orpington
2nd - Parker Morris, Blue Orpington
Champion Exhibition Large Fowl English - Parker Morris, Black Orpington Hen
Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl English - Colt Morris, Black Orpington Pullet
Class VII – Mediterranean
Pullet:
1st - Sarah Springmeyer, Light Brown Leghorn
Hen:
1st - Austin Williamson, White Leghorn
Cockerel, Cock:
No entries
Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Mediterranean - Sarah Springmeyer, Light Brown Leghorn
Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Mediterranean - Austin Williamson, White Leghorn
Class IX – All Other Exhibition Large Fowl
Pullet:
1st - Austin Williamson, Ameraucana
Hen:
1st - Kionna Bright, Silver Phoenix
2nd - Jacob Hawkins, Black Turken
Cockerel:
No entries
Cock:
1st - Jacob Hawkins, Black Turken
2nd - Kionna Bright, Silver Phoenix
Champion Exhibition Large Fowl All Other - Kionna Bright, Silver Phoenix Hen
Reserve Champion Exhibition Large Fowl All Other - Jacob Hawkins, Black Turken Cock
Grand Champion Exhibition Large Fowl Grand - Olivia Vanderbur, Jersey Giant Cock
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Large Fowl - Kionna Bright, Black Langshan Cock
EXHIBITION BANTAM’S
Class X – Game Bantam’s
Pullet:
No entries
Hen:
1st - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English
2nd - Joseph Hawkins, Golden Duckwing Old English
Cockerel:
No entries
Cock:
1st - Kionna Bright, Black Old English
2nd - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English
3rd - Blade Moore, Black Breasted Red Old English
Champion Exhibition Game Bantam - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English Hen
Reserve Champion Exhibition Game Bantam – Kionna, Bright Black Old English Cock
Class XI – Single Comb Clean Legged
Pullet:
1st - Christopher Gauck, White Plymouth Rock
2nd - Lydia Moore, Barred Plymouth Rock
3rd - Grayson Downey, Black Tailed White Japanese
Hen:
1st - Kionna Bright, White Faced Black Spanish
2nd - Austin Williamson, White Faced Black Spanish
Cockerel:
1st - Lydia Moore, Barred Plymouth Rock
2nd - Christopher Gauck, White Plymouth Rock
3rd - Grayson Downey, Black Tailed White Japanese
Cock:
1st - Austin Williamson, White Faced Black Spanish
Champion Exhibition Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged - Christopher Gauck, White Plymouth Rock
Reserve Champion Exhibition Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged - Lydia Moore, Barred Plymouth Rock Cockerel
Class XII – Rose Comb Clean Legged
Pullet:
1st - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red
2nd - Colt Morris, Black Wyandotte
Hen:
1st - Grayson Downey, Black Wyandotte
Cockerel:
1st - Colt Morris, Wyandotte
Cock:
1st - Grayson Downey, Black Wyandotte
2nd - Jacob Hawkins, Silver Seabright
Champion Exhibition Bantam Rose Comb Clean Legged - Irene Moore, Rhode Island Red Pullet
Reserve Champion Exhibition Bantam Rose Comb Clean Legged - Grayson Downey, Black Wyandotte Cock
Class XIII – All Other Comb Clean Legged
Pullet, Hen, Cockerel:
No entries
Cockerel:
1st - Kionna Bright, White Crested Blue Polish
Champion Exhibition Bantam All Other Comb Clean Legged Bantam - Kionna Bright, White Crested Blue Polish
Class XIV – Feather Legged
Pullet:
1st - Irene Moore, White Booted
2nd - Grayson Downey Black Cochin
Hen:
1st - Kionna Bright, Black Cochin
2nd - Christopher Gauck, Light Brahma
3rd - Joseph Hawkins, Mille Fleur d’Uccle
4th - Jacob Hawkins, Mottled Cochin
5th - Austin Williamson, Black Langshan
Cockerel:
1st - Grayson Downey, Black Cochin
2nd - Irene Moore, White Booted
Cock:
1st - Lana Bell, Black Cochin
2nd - Olivia Vanderbur, Black Cochin
3rd - Kionna Bright, Black Cochin
4th - Christopher Gauck, Light Brahma
5th - Joseph Hawkins Mille Fleur d’Uccle
Champion Exhibition Bantam Feather Legged - Lana Bell, Black Cochin Cock
Reserve Champion Exhibition Bantam Feather Legged - Olivia Vanderbur, Black Cochin Cock
Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English Hen
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Lana Bell, Black Cochin Cock
EXHIBITION OTHER POULTRY
Class XV – Heavy Weight Duck
Champion - Olivia Vanderbur, Muscovy Drake
Class XVI – Medium Weight Ducks
No entries
Class XVII – Light Weight Duck
Champion - Olivia Vanderbur, Runner Drake
Class XVII – Bantam Ducks
Champion - Avery Kress, White Call Duck
Class XIX – Heavy Weight Geese
Champion - Kionna Bright, Gray Toulouse Gander
Class XX – Medium Weight Geese
Class XXI – Light Weight Geese
Class XXII – Turkey
Class XXIII – Guinea
No entries
Grand Champion Exhibition Other Fowl - Olivia Vanderbur, Runner Duck Drake
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Other Fowl - Avery Kress, White Call Duck
PIGEONS
Young Hen:
1st - Kate Hamilton, Homer
2nd - Kionna Bright, Roller
Young Cock:
1st - Kionna Bright, Roller
Adult Hen:
1st - Jack Hamilton, Oriental Frill Satinette
2nd - Kionna Bright, Roller
Adult Cock:
1st - Jack Hamilton, Homer
2nd - Kionna Bright, Roller
Grand Champion Pigeon - Jack Hamilton, Oriental Frill Satinette
Reserve Grand Champion Pigeon - Kate Hamilton, Homer
Best In Show - Christopher Gauck, Black Old English Hen
Reserve Best In Show - Olivia Vanderbur, Jersey Giant Cock
