Class 1: Rookie

1st – Colt Morris - Champion

2nd – Knox Templeton – Reserve Champion

Class 2: Beginner

1st – Lance Waechter - Champion

2nd – Sarah Moeller – Reserve Champion

Class 3: Intermediate – 3 Heats

1st Heat – Cohen Thackery and Klein Lowe

2nd Heat – Mason Morris and Madalyn Shireman

3rd Heat – Lance Waechter and Vincent Trenkamp

Champion – Madalyn Shireman

Reserve Champion – Klein Lowe

Class 4: Senior – 2 Heats

1st Heat – Christina Fogg, Ian AmRhein, Tyler Waechter

2nd Heat – Olivia Waechter, Mason Swartzentruber

Champion – Mason Swartzentruber

Reserve Champion – Olivia Waechter

Class 5: Expert Competitors

Champion Senior Showman – Mason Swartzentruber

Past Winners – Sydney Swartzentruber, Sara Hasselbring, Braden AmRhein

Champion Expert Showman – Sara Hasselbring

Reserve Champion Expert Showman – Sydney Swartzentruber

2020 4-H SWINE GILT SHOW

Berkshire Gilts:

1st – Olivia Waechter

2nd – Kacey Barker

3rd – Maria Fogg

4th – Cletus Rennekamp

Champion Berkshire Gilt – Olivia Waechter

Reserve Champion Berkshire Gilt

Champion County Born & Bred Berkshire Gilt – Olivia Waechter

Reserve Champion Born & Bred Berkshire Gilt – Kacey Barker

Chester White Gilts:

1st – Miles Wilkison

2nd – Nick Kinker

3rd – Elaina Crites

Champion Chester White Gilt – Miles Wilkison

Reserve Champion Chester White Gilt – Nick Kinker

Champion Born & Bred Chester White Gilt – Elaina Crites

Duroc Gilts:

1st – Tyler Waechter

2nd – Klein Lowe

3rd – Colt Morris

4th – Brad Krieger

5th – Cohen Thackery

6th – Blaine Wagner

7th – Elmer Rennekamp

Champion Duroc Gilt – Tyler Waechter

Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt – Klein Lowe

Champion Born & Bred Duroc Gilt – Brad Krieger

Reserve Champion Born & Bred Duroc Gilt – Elmer Rennekamp

Hampshire Gilts:

1st – Adam Fogg

2nd – Dustin Wietlisbach

3rd – Jackson Cathey

Champion Hampshire Gilt – Adam Fogg

Reserve Champion Hampshire Gilt – Dustin Wietlisbach

Champion County Born & Bred Hampshire Gilt – Jackson Cathey

Landrace Gilts:

1st – Adam Fogg

Champion Landrace Gilt – Adam Fogg

Champion County Born & Bred Landrace Gilt – Adam Fogg

Poland China Gilts:

1st – Brody Barker

Champion Poland China Gilt – Brody Barker

Spots Gilts:

1st – Mason Morris

2nd – Braden AmRhein

3rd – Addie Gauck

4th – Keaton Crites

Champion Spot Gilt – Mason Morris

Reserve Champion Spot Gilt – Braden AmRhein

Champion County Born & Bred Spot Gilt – Mason Morris

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Spot Gilt – Addie Gauck

Tamworth Gilt:

1st – Sara Hasselbring

Champion Tamworth Gilt – Sara Hasselbring

Yorkshire Gilts:

1st – Ian AmRhein

2nd – Mason Swartzentruber

3rd – Corbin Thackery

4th – Christina Fogg

5th – Jessa Wagner

6th – Katelyn Bokelman

Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Ian AmRhein

Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Mason Swartzentruber

Champion County Born & Bred Yorkshire Gilt – Ian AmRhein

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Yorkshire Gilt – Mason Swartzentruber

CROSSBRED GILTS

Crossbred Gilts Class 1:

1st – Mason Swartzentruber

2nd – Brooklyn Mauer

3rd – Arden Muckerheide

4th – Katy Kinker

5th – Dustin Wietlisbach

6th – Landon Kinker

7th – Macy Kinker

Crossbred Gilts Class 2:

1st – Tyler Waechter

2nd – Keaton Crites

3rd – Melina Wilkison

4th – Luke Swartzentruber

5th – Natalie Israel

6th – Mason Morris

7th – Cody Diekhoff

Crossbred Gilts Class 3:

1st – Keaton Crites

2nd – Tyler Waechter

3rd – Hope Barker

4th – Parker Morris

5th – Keaton Crites

6th – Brady Mauer

7th – Raygan Harrison

8th – Dustin Wietlisbach

Crossbred Gilts Class 4:

1st – Braden AmRhein

2nd – Brody Barker

3rd – Olivia Waechter

4th – Kiley Best

5th – Madalyn Shireman

6th – Ellie Acra

Crossbred Gilts Class 5:

1st – Sara Hasselbring

2nd – Sara Hasselbring

3rd – Braden AmRhein

4th – Kiley Best

5th – Kacey Barker

6th – Jessa Wagner

Champion Crossbred Gilt – Sara Hasselbring

Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt – Sara Hasselbring

Champion County Born & Bred Crossbred Gilt – Brody Barker

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Crossbred Gilt – Keaton Crites

GRAND CHAMPION Overall Gilt – Sara Hasselbring (Tamworth)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION Overall Gilt – Tyler Waechter (Duroc)

Third Overall Gilt – Sara Hasselbring (Crossbred)

Fourth Overall Gilt – Sara Hasselbring (Reserve Crossbred)

Fifth Overall Gilt – Klein Lowe (Duroc)

GRAND CHAMPION Overall Born & Bred Gilt – Olivia Waechter (Berkshire)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION Overall Born & Bred Gilt – Brody Barker (Crossbred)

2020 4-H SWINE BARROW SHOW

Berkshire Barrows:

1st – Lance Waechter

2nd – Ian AmRhein

3rd – Emma Evans

4th – Hunter Nobbe

5th – Samuel Cathey

6th – Katelyn Bokelman

Champion Berkshire Barrow – Lance Waechter

Reserve Champion Berkshire Barrow – Ian AmRhein

Champion County Born & Bred Berkshire Barrow – Lance Waechter

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Berkshire Barrow – Samuel Cathey

Chester White Barrows:

1st – Klein Lowe

2nd – Adam Fogg

3rd – Henry Kinker

4th – Natalie Israel

Champion Chester White Barrow – Klein Lowe

Reserve Champion Chester White Barrow – Adam Fogg

Champion County Born & Bred Chester White Barrow – Adam Fogg

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Chester White Barrow – Natalie Israel

Duroc Barrows Class 1:

1st – Brad Krieger

2nd – Colt Morris

3rd – Raygan Harrison

4th – Sydney Swartzentruber

5th – Landon Kinker

Duroc Barrows Class 2:

1st – Kae-Lynn Lowe

2nd – Braden AmRhein

3rd – Sarah Moeller

4th – Blaine Wagner

5th – Jacob Evans

Champion Duroc Barrow – Brad Krieger

Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow – Colt Morris

Champion County Born & Bred Duroc Barrow – Brad Krieger

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Duroc Barrow – Jacob Evans

Hampshire Barrows:

1st – Tyler Waechter

2nd – Lydia Moore

3rd – Olivia Reisman

4th – Jackson Cathey

Champion Hampshire Barrow – Tyler Waechter

Reserve Champion Hampshire Barrow – Lydia Moore

Champion County Born & Bred Hampshire Barrow – Jackson Cathey

Hereford Barrows:

1st – Klein Lowe

Champion Hereford Barrow – Klein Lowe

Landrace Barrows:

1st – Sydney Swartzentruber

2nd – Brady Mauer

3rd – Olivia Evans

Champion Landrace Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber

Reserve Champion Landrace Barrow – Brady Mauer

Champion County Born & Bred Landrace Barrow – Brady Mauer

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Landrace Barrow – Olivia Evans

Poland China Barrows:

1st – Hope Barker

2nd – Grace Nobbe

3rd – Mack Templeton

Champion Poland China Barrow – Hope Barker

Reserve Champion Poland China Barrow – Grace Nobbe

Spots Barrows:

1st – Sara Hasselbring

2nd – Mason Morris

3rd – Mason Swartzentruber

4th – Kae-Lynn Lowe

5th – Ian AmRhein

6th – Knox Templeton

7th – Maxwell Gauck

Champion Spot Barrow – Sara Hasselbring

Reserve Champion Spot Barrow – Mason Morris

Champion County Born and Bred Spot Barrow – Mason Morris

Reserve Champion County Born and Bred Spot Barrow – Maxwell Gauck

Tamworth Barrow:

1st – Kae-Lynn Lowe

Champion Tamworth Barrow – Kae-Lynn Lowe

Yorkshire Barrows Class 1:

1st – Sydney Swartzentruber

2nd – Melina Wilkison

3rd – Miles Wilkison

4th – Brooklyn Mauer

5th – Jacob Kinker

6th – Vincent Trenkamp

Yorkshire Barrows Class 2:

1st – Mylie Wilkison

2nd – Madalyn Shireman

3rd – Paige Reisman

4th – Cohen Thackery

Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber

Reserve Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Mylie Wilkison

Champion County Born & Bred Yorkshire Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Yorkshire Barrow – Cohen Thackery

Crossbred Barrows Class 1:

1st – Luke Swartzentruber

2nd – Mylie Wilkison

3rd – Sydney Swartzentruber

4th – Elaina Crites

5th – Knox Templeton

6th – Arden Muckerheide

Crossbred Barrows Class 2:

1st – Mason Morris

2nd – Mylie Wilkison

3rd – Lance Waechter

4th – Christina Fogg

5th – Vincent Trenkamp

6th – Melina Wilkison

7th – Addie Gauck

8th – Katy Kinker

Crossbred Barrows Class 3:

1st – Tyler Waechter

2nd – Bailey Tomson

3rd – Olivia Waechter

4th – Mack Templeton

5th – Ian AmRhein

6th – Raygan Harrison

7th – Nicholas Kinker

8th – Dustin Wietlisbach

Crossbred Barrows Class 4:

1st – Miles Wilkison

2nd – Mason Swartzentruber

3rd – Olivia Waechter

4th – Clare Kinker

5th – Olivia Krieger

6th – Adam Fogg

7th – Macy Kinker

Crossbred Barrows Class 5:

1st – Olivia Reisman

2nd – Cody Diekhoff

3rd – Paige Reisman

4th – Madalyn Shireman

5th – Maria Fogg

6th – Cletus Rennekamp

Crossbred Barrows Class 6:

1st – Bailey Tomson

2nd – Paige Reisman

3rd – Kiley Best

4th – Evan Graves

5th – Olivia Reisman

6th – Elmer Rennekamp

Champion Crossbred Barrow – Tyler Waechter

Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow – Miles Wilkison

Champion County Born & Bred Crossbred Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber

Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Crossbred Barrow – Mason Morris

GRAND CHAMPION Overall Barrow – Tyler Waechter (Crossbred Barrow)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION Overall Barrow – Miles Wilkison (Reserve Crossbred Barrow)

3rd Overall Barrow – Brad Krieger (Duroc)

4th Overall Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber (Yorkshire)

5th Overall Barrow – Sara Hasselbring (Spot)

GRAND CHAMPION Overall County Born & Bred Barrow – Brad Krieger (Duroc)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION Overall County Born & Bred Barrow –

Sydney Swartzentruber (Yorkshire)

Phillip Metz Herdsman Award – Mason Swartzentruber

Tags

Recommended for you