Class 1: Rookie
1st – Colt Morris - Champion
2nd – Knox Templeton – Reserve Champion
Class 2: Beginner
1st – Lance Waechter - Champion
2nd – Sarah Moeller – Reserve Champion
Class 3: Intermediate – 3 Heats
1st Heat – Cohen Thackery and Klein Lowe
2nd Heat – Mason Morris and Madalyn Shireman
3rd Heat – Lance Waechter and Vincent Trenkamp
Champion – Madalyn Shireman
Reserve Champion – Klein Lowe
Class 4: Senior – 2 Heats
1st Heat – Christina Fogg, Ian AmRhein, Tyler Waechter
2nd Heat – Olivia Waechter, Mason Swartzentruber
Champion – Mason Swartzentruber
Reserve Champion – Olivia Waechter
Class 5: Expert Competitors
Champion Senior Showman – Mason Swartzentruber
Past Winners – Sydney Swartzentruber, Sara Hasselbring, Braden AmRhein
Champion Expert Showman – Sara Hasselbring
Reserve Champion Expert Showman – Sydney Swartzentruber
2020 4-H SWINE GILT SHOW
Berkshire Gilts:
1st – Olivia Waechter
2nd – Kacey Barker
3rd – Maria Fogg
4th – Cletus Rennekamp
Champion Berkshire Gilt – Olivia Waechter
Reserve Champion Berkshire Gilt
Champion County Born & Bred Berkshire Gilt – Olivia Waechter
Reserve Champion Born & Bred Berkshire Gilt – Kacey Barker
Chester White Gilts:
1st – Miles Wilkison
2nd – Nick Kinker
3rd – Elaina Crites
Champion Chester White Gilt – Miles Wilkison
Reserve Champion Chester White Gilt – Nick Kinker
Champion Born & Bred Chester White Gilt – Elaina Crites
Duroc Gilts:
1st – Tyler Waechter
2nd – Klein Lowe
3rd – Colt Morris
4th – Brad Krieger
5th – Cohen Thackery
6th – Blaine Wagner
7th – Elmer Rennekamp
Champion Duroc Gilt – Tyler Waechter
Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt – Klein Lowe
Champion Born & Bred Duroc Gilt – Brad Krieger
Reserve Champion Born & Bred Duroc Gilt – Elmer Rennekamp
Hampshire Gilts:
1st – Adam Fogg
2nd – Dustin Wietlisbach
3rd – Jackson Cathey
Champion Hampshire Gilt – Adam Fogg
Reserve Champion Hampshire Gilt – Dustin Wietlisbach
Champion County Born & Bred Hampshire Gilt – Jackson Cathey
Landrace Gilts:
1st – Adam Fogg
Champion Landrace Gilt – Adam Fogg
Champion County Born & Bred Landrace Gilt – Adam Fogg
Poland China Gilts:
1st – Brody Barker
Champion Poland China Gilt – Brody Barker
Spots Gilts:
1st – Mason Morris
2nd – Braden AmRhein
3rd – Addie Gauck
4th – Keaton Crites
Champion Spot Gilt – Mason Morris
Reserve Champion Spot Gilt – Braden AmRhein
Champion County Born & Bred Spot Gilt – Mason Morris
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Spot Gilt – Addie Gauck
Tamworth Gilt:
1st – Sara Hasselbring
Champion Tamworth Gilt – Sara Hasselbring
Yorkshire Gilts:
1st – Ian AmRhein
2nd – Mason Swartzentruber
3rd – Corbin Thackery
4th – Christina Fogg
5th – Jessa Wagner
6th – Katelyn Bokelman
Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Ian AmRhein
Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Mason Swartzentruber
Champion County Born & Bred Yorkshire Gilt – Ian AmRhein
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Yorkshire Gilt – Mason Swartzentruber
CROSSBRED GILTS
Crossbred Gilts Class 1:
1st – Mason Swartzentruber
2nd – Brooklyn Mauer
3rd – Arden Muckerheide
4th – Katy Kinker
5th – Dustin Wietlisbach
6th – Landon Kinker
7th – Macy Kinker
Crossbred Gilts Class 2:
1st – Tyler Waechter
2nd – Keaton Crites
3rd – Melina Wilkison
4th – Luke Swartzentruber
5th – Natalie Israel
6th – Mason Morris
7th – Cody Diekhoff
Crossbred Gilts Class 3:
1st – Keaton Crites
2nd – Tyler Waechter
3rd – Hope Barker
4th – Parker Morris
5th – Keaton Crites
6th – Brady Mauer
7th – Raygan Harrison
8th – Dustin Wietlisbach
Crossbred Gilts Class 4:
1st – Braden AmRhein
2nd – Brody Barker
3rd – Olivia Waechter
4th – Kiley Best
5th – Madalyn Shireman
6th – Ellie Acra
Crossbred Gilts Class 5:
1st – Sara Hasselbring
2nd – Sara Hasselbring
3rd – Braden AmRhein
4th – Kiley Best
5th – Kacey Barker
6th – Jessa Wagner
Champion Crossbred Gilt – Sara Hasselbring
Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt – Sara Hasselbring
Champion County Born & Bred Crossbred Gilt – Brody Barker
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Crossbred Gilt – Keaton Crites
GRAND CHAMPION Overall Gilt – Sara Hasselbring (Tamworth)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION Overall Gilt – Tyler Waechter (Duroc)
Third Overall Gilt – Sara Hasselbring (Crossbred)
Fourth Overall Gilt – Sara Hasselbring (Reserve Crossbred)
Fifth Overall Gilt – Klein Lowe (Duroc)
GRAND CHAMPION Overall Born & Bred Gilt – Olivia Waechter (Berkshire)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION Overall Born & Bred Gilt – Brody Barker (Crossbred)
2020 4-H SWINE BARROW SHOW
Berkshire Barrows:
1st – Lance Waechter
2nd – Ian AmRhein
3rd – Emma Evans
4th – Hunter Nobbe
5th – Samuel Cathey
6th – Katelyn Bokelman
Champion Berkshire Barrow – Lance Waechter
Reserve Champion Berkshire Barrow – Ian AmRhein
Champion County Born & Bred Berkshire Barrow – Lance Waechter
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Berkshire Barrow – Samuel Cathey
Chester White Barrows:
1st – Klein Lowe
2nd – Adam Fogg
3rd – Henry Kinker
4th – Natalie Israel
Champion Chester White Barrow – Klein Lowe
Reserve Champion Chester White Barrow – Adam Fogg
Champion County Born & Bred Chester White Barrow – Adam Fogg
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Chester White Barrow – Natalie Israel
Duroc Barrows Class 1:
1st – Brad Krieger
2nd – Colt Morris
3rd – Raygan Harrison
4th – Sydney Swartzentruber
5th – Landon Kinker
Duroc Barrows Class 2:
1st – Kae-Lynn Lowe
2nd – Braden AmRhein
3rd – Sarah Moeller
4th – Blaine Wagner
5th – Jacob Evans
Champion Duroc Barrow – Brad Krieger
Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow – Colt Morris
Champion County Born & Bred Duroc Barrow – Brad Krieger
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Duroc Barrow – Jacob Evans
Hampshire Barrows:
1st – Tyler Waechter
2nd – Lydia Moore
3rd – Olivia Reisman
4th – Jackson Cathey
Champion Hampshire Barrow – Tyler Waechter
Reserve Champion Hampshire Barrow – Lydia Moore
Champion County Born & Bred Hampshire Barrow – Jackson Cathey
Hereford Barrows:
1st – Klein Lowe
Champion Hereford Barrow – Klein Lowe
Landrace Barrows:
1st – Sydney Swartzentruber
2nd – Brady Mauer
3rd – Olivia Evans
Champion Landrace Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber
Reserve Champion Landrace Barrow – Brady Mauer
Champion County Born & Bred Landrace Barrow – Brady Mauer
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Landrace Barrow – Olivia Evans
Poland China Barrows:
1st – Hope Barker
2nd – Grace Nobbe
3rd – Mack Templeton
Champion Poland China Barrow – Hope Barker
Reserve Champion Poland China Barrow – Grace Nobbe
Spots Barrows:
1st – Sara Hasselbring
2nd – Mason Morris
3rd – Mason Swartzentruber
4th – Kae-Lynn Lowe
5th – Ian AmRhein
6th – Knox Templeton
7th – Maxwell Gauck
Champion Spot Barrow – Sara Hasselbring
Reserve Champion Spot Barrow – Mason Morris
Champion County Born and Bred Spot Barrow – Mason Morris
Reserve Champion County Born and Bred Spot Barrow – Maxwell Gauck
Tamworth Barrow:
1st – Kae-Lynn Lowe
Champion Tamworth Barrow – Kae-Lynn Lowe
Yorkshire Barrows Class 1:
1st – Sydney Swartzentruber
2nd – Melina Wilkison
3rd – Miles Wilkison
4th – Brooklyn Mauer
5th – Jacob Kinker
6th – Vincent Trenkamp
Yorkshire Barrows Class 2:
1st – Mylie Wilkison
2nd – Madalyn Shireman
3rd – Paige Reisman
4th – Cohen Thackery
Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber
Reserve Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Mylie Wilkison
Champion County Born & Bred Yorkshire Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Yorkshire Barrow – Cohen Thackery
Crossbred Barrows Class 1:
1st – Luke Swartzentruber
2nd – Mylie Wilkison
3rd – Sydney Swartzentruber
4th – Elaina Crites
5th – Knox Templeton
6th – Arden Muckerheide
Crossbred Barrows Class 2:
1st – Mason Morris
2nd – Mylie Wilkison
3rd – Lance Waechter
4th – Christina Fogg
5th – Vincent Trenkamp
6th – Melina Wilkison
7th – Addie Gauck
8th – Katy Kinker
Crossbred Barrows Class 3:
1st – Tyler Waechter
2nd – Bailey Tomson
3rd – Olivia Waechter
4th – Mack Templeton
5th – Ian AmRhein
6th – Raygan Harrison
7th – Nicholas Kinker
8th – Dustin Wietlisbach
Crossbred Barrows Class 4:
1st – Miles Wilkison
2nd – Mason Swartzentruber
3rd – Olivia Waechter
4th – Clare Kinker
5th – Olivia Krieger
6th – Adam Fogg
7th – Macy Kinker
Crossbred Barrows Class 5:
1st – Olivia Reisman
2nd – Cody Diekhoff
3rd – Paige Reisman
4th – Madalyn Shireman
5th – Maria Fogg
6th – Cletus Rennekamp
Crossbred Barrows Class 6:
1st – Bailey Tomson
2nd – Paige Reisman
3rd – Kiley Best
4th – Evan Graves
5th – Olivia Reisman
6th – Elmer Rennekamp
Champion Crossbred Barrow – Tyler Waechter
Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow – Miles Wilkison
Champion County Born & Bred Crossbred Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber
Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Crossbred Barrow – Mason Morris
GRAND CHAMPION Overall Barrow – Tyler Waechter (Crossbred Barrow)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION Overall Barrow – Miles Wilkison (Reserve Crossbred Barrow)
3rd Overall Barrow – Brad Krieger (Duroc)
4th Overall Barrow – Sydney Swartzentruber (Yorkshire)
5th Overall Barrow – Sara Hasselbring (Spot)
GRAND CHAMPION Overall County Born & Bred Barrow – Brad Krieger (Duroc)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION Overall County Born & Bred Barrow –
Sydney Swartzentruber (Yorkshire)
Phillip Metz Herdsman Award – Mason Swartzentruber
