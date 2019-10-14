GREENSBURG – As of Monday morning, the Decatur County Commissioners lifted the burn ban the county has been under.
According to Decatur County EMA Director Brad Speer, some restrictions on open burning remain in place. They include:
1) The burning of household trash is restricted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and no burning of trash should occur at any time.
2) Open burning within Greensburg city limits is not permitted in keeping with an existing city ordinance.
3) Fireworks restrictions have been lifted, but citizens must follow state law regarding the use of such devices. State law allows for the use of fireworks every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with and extension to midnight on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, and New Year’s Eve.
“Citizens and groups are encouraged to notify the respective fire department if they intend to have a large burn so that the responders are aware and may prevent any undue response from smoke in the area,” Speer said.
Speer also noted that without additional rainfall the burn ban may be reinstituted as necessary.
Speer may be contacted with questions at ema@decaturcounty.in.gov or by telephone at 812-663-2004.
Information provided
