GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts and the Decatur County Election Board have officially announced the candidates and poll locations for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
POTUS
Decatur County voters will have three options when casting a ballot for the office of President of the United States.
They are Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump, Democrat challenger Joseph Biden, and Libertarian challenger Jo Jorgensen.
Governor
Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb is being challenged by Democrat Woodrow Myers and Libertarian Donald G. Rainwater.
A.G.
In the race for Indiana Attorney General, Republican Todd Rokita and Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel are the two choices.
U.S. Rep. (6)
Incumbent Republican Greg Pence is being challenged by Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake and Libertarian Tom Ferkinhoff for the office of U.S. Representative in District 6.
State Senate (42)
Republican incumbent Jean Leising is running unopposed for the State Senate seat in District 42.
State Rep. (55)
Republican incumbent Cindy Meyer Ziemke is running unopposed for State Representative in District 55.
State Rep. (67)
Republican incumbent Randy Frye is running unopposed for State Representative in District 67.
Superior Court Judge
Republican Matthew D. Bailey is running unopposed for Judge of the Superior Court.
County Auditor
Republican incumbent Janet S. Chadwell is running unopposed for the office of Decatur County Auditor.
County Treasurer
Republican Diane Hoeing Wenning is running unopposed for the office of Decatur County Treasurer.
County Surveyor
Republican incumbent Andrew P. Scholle is running unopposed for the office of Decatur County Surveyor.
County Commissioner (1)
Democrat incumbent Rick Nobbe is being challenged by Republican Charles Emsweller for the office of Decatur County Commissioiner, District 1.
County Commissioner (3)
Republican incumbent Mark A. Koors is running unopposed for the office of Decatur County Commissioner, District 3.
County Council At-Large
Four persons are seeking three seats on the Decatur County Council as at-large representatives. They are Republicans Ernest J. Gauck, William W. Metz, and Melanie A. Nobbe, and Democrat Matthew A. Boersma. Gauck and Metz are incumbents.
School Board
There are three contested seats on the Decatur County Community Schools board that will be determined on Nov. 3.
Stephen R. Amrhein, an incumbent, is running unopposed in District B.
In District C, incumbent Timothy Roscoe faces a challenge from Nicholas J. Messer.
In District D, incumbent Joyce Geis is running unopposed.
Indiana Supreme Court
Voters will also be asked whether or not Indiana Supreme Court Justice Christopher M. Goff be retained in office.
Indiana Court of Appeals
Other judges voters will be asked about retaining are Lloyd Mark Bailey, Elaine B. Brown, Melissa S. May, and Margaret G. Robb.
Voting sites
Decatur County poll locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3. They are:
Greensburg 1: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
Greensburg 2: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg.
Greensburg 3: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
Greensburg 4: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg.
Greensburg 5: Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg.
Greensburg 6: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Greensburg 7: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Greensburg 8: Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Adams/St. Paul: Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, St. Paul.
Clay: Clay Township Fire Department, 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg.
Clinton: First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
Fugit: Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville.
Jackson: Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg.
Marion: Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg.
Saltcreek: New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg.
Sandcreek North: Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg.
Sandcreek South/Westport: Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Westport.
Washington: Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg.
Questions about the upcoming election may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk's office at (812) 663-8223.
