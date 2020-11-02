GREENSBURG - We are delighted to announce that Jenni (Ernstes) Hanna has joined the staff of the Decatur County Community Foundation. She brings with her all of the attributes we look for in someone wanting to become a part of our work family. The Greensburg native has a love of this community, an in-depth knowledge of what philanthropy is all about and a marketing skillset that she’s ready to deploy.
According to DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning, “Jenni brings the perfect combination of personality and skills to our office and she has jumped right into the middle of the stream.”
With continuous grant cycles being offered and ongoing projects, there is never a slow time in the DCCF office. Jenni, a Greensburg High School graduate, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism , with a minor in Spanish, from Indiana University. She and husband, Brad, have two daughters: Kennedy, a sophomore nursing student at Purdue University; and Brenner, a senior at Greensburg High School.
Jenni is very honored to be joining the Decatur County Community Foundation family.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of all the good work the Foundation does. I know how highly the Community Foundation is regarded. It is a true blessing to be a part of an organization this has such a positive impact on so many lives," she said.
Wenning said, “I’m particularly proud that our office is so involved in the community because it helps us to have a deeper understanding of what the needs are out there. I think I first met Jenni through volunteering for the Cheer Fund and she continues to be involved in a variety of community organizations.”
In addition to the Cheer Fund, Jenni is a member of the Greensburg Rotary Club, and has volunteered for the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County, Decatur County Family YMCA, Champions of Youth and the Greensburg Chamber.
With her community involvement and the way she wades into whatever the project at hand happens to be, we are excited to see what the future holds. Stop in and welcome Jenni to the team!
