GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation recently presented more than $177,000 in scholarships to 26 deserving seniors and graduates from North and South Decatur High Schools at the senior awards ceremonies.
The scholarships were awarded to:
BURNEY AND LUCY LEHMAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$10,584.50 for each year for 4 YR. – Haley Gorrell - NDHS
$7,500 for each year for 4 YR – Katy Kinker - NDHS
$10,584.50 for each year for 4 YR. – Megan Manlief - SDHS
$7,500 for each year for 4 YR – Lana Bell - SDHS
SPARKS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$1000 for each of 4 years – Conner Messer - NDHS
RISK-SPARKS SCHOLARSHIP:
$1000 for each of 4 years – Joseph Woosley - SDHS
RUSSELL CORYA MEMORIAL AG. SCHOLARSHIP:
$1,888 for 1 year – Blaine Nobbe- SDHS
ROBERT FRIEDERSDORF MEMORIAL AG SCHOLARSHIP:
$1000 for 1 year – Sara Hasselbring - NDHS
CECILIA SPRINGMEYER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$2046 for 1 year – Jenna Geis - NDHS
$2046 for 1 year – Benjamin Stier- SDHS
$2046 for 1 year – Emily Georgi- SDHS
SHIRK ENGLISH SCHOLARSHIP:
$1000 for 1 year – Michelle Yunez- SDHS
JEAN A. REED MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$1000 for 1 year – Abigail Hartman- NDHS
GEORGE HAYES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$1,000 for one year Noah Howell- NDHS
ARTHUR MOOR MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$1000 for 1 year – Erynn Dyer – SDHS
$1000 for 1 year- Savannah Bushhorn- SDHS
$1000 for 1 year- Lily Rigby- SDHS
$1000 for 1 year- Colton Johannigman-SDHS
DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$1000 for 1 year – Joy Tryon SDHS
NICK SPURLIN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
$1000 for 1 year- Kenda Sieg- NDHS
GENERAL SCHOLARSHIPS:
$1000 for 1 year – Logan Koehne - NDHS
$1000 for 1 year – Brendan Spears- NDHS
$1000 for 1 year – Ethan Wood - NDHS
$1000 for 1 year – Taylor Bohman- NDHS
$1000 for 1 year – Cole Theobald- NDHS
$1000 for 1 year – Sydney Swartzentruber – NDHS
These scholarships are presented to seniors and past graduates who have worked hard and excelled academically throughout their high school years. The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation board hopes that, with the help of this money, these young people will be able to continue to excel as they further their education. We are excited to be able to help them do that.
Monies for the Lehman, Corya, and Springmeyer scholarships are held by the Decatur County Community Foundation. The Arthur Moor and Dollars for Scholars Memorial Scholarships were both made possible when the South Decatur division of Dollars for Scholars closed its chapter and transferred the scholarship monies from its treasury to the Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation, which will continue to award these memorial scholarships in the future. Additional scholarships, including the Jean Reed and the George Hayes Memorial Scholarships were made possible by contributions made in memory of those founders at each of their deaths.
The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation was formed in 1983 when seven members of the community joined together to raise funds for scholarships for students at North and South Decatur High Schools. Scholarships of no less than $1000 have been presented by the Foundation every year since 1984. Donations to the Foundation may be made at any time, and the Foundation gladly accepts gifts from individuals and estates, including gifts made in honor of or in memory of those who have shown a commitment to the Foundation and the youth of Decatur County. Information on donating can be found at www.dccsfoundation.org. or donations can be mailed in care of the Foundation to the Decatur County Community Schools office at 2020 N. Montgomery Rd, Greensburg, IN 47240.
