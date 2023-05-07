GREENSBURG – A dispatcher employed by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on two charges.
According to information provided by the Indiana State Police Versailles Post, Wednesday, May 3, ISP detectives arrested a dispatcher from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on two felony charges related to the dispatcher accessing an internal law enforcement system and releasing case sensitive information to the public.
The investigation began Wednesday when the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Indiana State Police upon receiving information of the offense.
During the investigation, it was determined that Heidi Miracle, 42, of Holton, accessed the law enforcement system Wednesday morning and took a recording of a video obtained during a criminal investigation. She then allegedly shared the video she obtained to individuals outside of law enforcement via a messaging app.
Miracle also posted a recording on one of her social media pages.
The investigation led to detectives arresting Miracle on felony charges of official misconduct and offense against intellectual property.
She was immediately booked into the Decatur County Jail on the charges pending an initial appearance in the Decatur County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.