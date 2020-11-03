GREENSBURG — Results for Tuesday’s General Election have been released by the Decatur County Clerk’s office. The following reflects only Decatur County numbers. The results have not been certified by the Decatur County Election Board.
POTUS
Decatur County voters had three options when casting a ballot for the office of President of the United States.
Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump received 9,570 votes (77.83%). Democrat challenger Joseph Biden got 2,436 votes (19.81%), and Libertarian challenger Jo Jorgensen received 273 votes (2.22%).
Governor
Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb was challenged by Democrat Woodrow Myers and Libertarian Donald G. Rainwater.
Holcomb got 7,905 votes (64.52%) to Myers’ 1,560 (12.73%) and Rainwater’s 2,787 (22.75%).
A.G.
In the race for Indiana Attorney General, Republican Todd Rokita and Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel were the two choices.
Rokita received 9,112 votes (77.38%) and Weinzapfel got 2,663 (22.62%).
U.S. Rep. (6)
Incumbent Republican Greg Pence was challenged by Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake and Libertarian Tom Ferkinhoff for the office of U.S. Representative in District 6.
Pence received 9,512 votes (77.99%). Lake got 2,277 (18.67%), and Ferkinhoff had 408 (3.35%).
State Senate (42)
Republican incumbent Jean Leising ran unopposed for the State Senate seat in District 42. Her Decatur County vote total was 967.
State Rep. (55)
Republican incumbent Cindy Meyer Ziemke ran unopposed for State Representative in District 55. Her Decatur County vote total was 7,354.
State Rep. (67)
Republican incumbent Randy Frye ran unopposed for State Representative in District 67. His Decatur County vote total was 3,087.
Superior Court Judge
Republican Matthew D. Bailey ran unopposed for Judge of the Superior Court. He received 10,580 votes.
County Auditor
Republican incumbent Janet S. Chadwell ran unopposed for the office of Decatur County Auditor. She received 10,584 votes.
County Treasurer
Republican Diane Hoeing Wenning ran unopposed for the office of Decatur County Treasurer. She received 10,721 votes.
County Surveyor
Republican incumbent Andrew P. Scholle was unopposed for the office of Decatur County Surveyor. He got 10,560 votes.
County Commissioner (1)
Democrat incumbent Rick Nobbe was challenged by Republican Charles Emsweller for the office of Decatur County Commissioner, District 1. Emsweller won with 7,950 votes (66.16%) to Nobbe’s 4,067 (33.84%).
County Commissioner (3)
Republican incumbent Mark A. Koors ran unopposed for the office of Decatur County Commissioner, District 3. He received 10,273 votes.
County Council At-Large
Four persons sought three seats as Decatur County Council at-large representatives. They are Republicans Ernest J. Gauck, William W. Metz, and Melanie A. Nobbe, and Democrat Matthew A. Boersma. Gauck and Metz are incumbents.
Gauck was the top vote-getter with 7,172 (29.74%) to Metz’s 7,113 (29.50%), and Nobbe’s 7,040 (29.19%). Boersma did not make the cut with 2,790 votes (11.57%).
DCCS School Board
There were three contested seats on the Decatur County Community Schools board determined Tuesday.
Stephen R. Amrhein, an incumbent, was unopposed in District B.
In District C, incumbent Timothy Roscoe was challenged by Nicholas J. Messer. Messer won with 2,440 votes (58.07%%) compared to Roscoe’s vote total of 1,762 (41.93%).
In District D, incumbent Joyce Geis ran unopposed. She received 3,977 votes.
