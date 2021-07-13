Jr. Zero Turn Lawn Tractor
There were four areas in which contestants could score points: Test, parts, safety, and driving. The figures below reflect each contestant's scores in those four areas as well as their total score.
Josie Wenning: 20, 0, 0, 324, 344
Knox Templeton: 0, 40, 0, 349, 389
Logan Bedel: 0, 0, 0, 464, 464
Marvin Mauer: 0, 0, 0, 500, 500
Allison Bedel: 0, 40, 0, 520, 560
Sam Schwering: 260, 40, 0, 307, 607
Landon Fuel: 120, 60, 0, 492, 672
Emma Nobbe: 0, 0, 0, 753, 753
Ben Schneider: 220, 40, 0, 530, 790
Luke Swartzentruber: 140, 180, 0, 531, 851
Henry Spreckelson: 160, 120, 0, 574, 854
Wesley Horstman: 80, 80, 100, 615, 875
Sam Cathey: 200, 20, 50, 761, 1,031
Senior Zero Turn Tractor
Braden Geis: 0, 20, 0, 481, 501
Justin Bedel: 0, 0, 0, 598, 598
Mack Templeton: 20, 200, 0, 378, 598
Elizabeth Nobbe: 0, 0, 0, 671, 671
Owen Geis: 0, 80, 0, 633, 713
Nathan Ploeger: 200, 120, 50, 511, 881
Jonathan Spreckelson: 20, 220, 0, 793, 1,033
Will Cathey: 240, 180, 0, 2,074, 2,494
Junior Lawn Tractor
Knox Templeton: 0, 40, 0, 455, 495
Logan Bedel: 0, 0, 0, 510, 510
Marvin Mauer: 0, 0, 0, 516, 516
Josie Wenning: 20, 0, 0, 532, 552
Emma Nobbe: 0, 0, 0, 595, 595
Ben Schneider: 220, 40, 0, 401, 661
Landen Fuel: 120, 60, 50, 493, 723
Sam Schwering: 260, 40, 0, 436, 736
Luke Swartzentruber: 140, 180, 0, 420, 740
Henry Spreckelson: 160, 120, 50, 450, 780
Allison Bedel: 0, 40, 0, 760, 800
Sam Cathey: 200, 20, 0, 642, 862
Wesley Horstman: 80, 80, 100, 631, 891
Logan Hardebeck: 200, 100, 125, 744, 1,169
Junior Tractor
There were three areas in which contestants could score points: Test, parts, and driving. The figures below reflect each contestant's scores in those three areas as well as their total score.
Sam Schwering: 80, 40, 281, 401
Josie Wenning: 20, 0, 655, 675
Knox Templeton: 220, 20, 683, 923
Logan Bedel: 240, 60, 625, 925
Luke Swartzentruber: 160, 40, 1,498, 1,698
Senior Tractor
There were three areas in which contestants could score points: Test, parts, and driving. The figures below reflect each contestant's scores in those three areas as well as their total score.
Justin Bedel: 20, 20, 338, 378
Braden Geis: 100, 0, 700, 800
Nathan Ploeger: 120, 80, 669, 869
Isaac Geis: 180, 140, 772, 1,092
Mack Templeton: 100, 80, 1,050, 1,230
Caden Tressler: 200, 40, 2,899, 3,139
William Cathey: 220, 80, 3,032, 3,332
