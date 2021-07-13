Jr. Zero Turn Lawn Tractor

There were four areas in which contestants could score points: Test, parts, safety, and driving. The figures below reflect each contestant's scores in those four areas as well as their total score.

Josie Wenning: 20, 0, 0, 324, 344

Knox Templeton: 0, 40, 0, 349, 389

Logan Bedel: 0, 0, 0, 464, 464

Marvin Mauer: 0, 0, 0, 500, 500

Allison Bedel: 0, 40, 0, 520, 560

Sam Schwering: 260, 40, 0, 307, 607

Landon Fuel: 120, 60, 0, 492, 672

Emma Nobbe: 0, 0, 0, 753, 753

Ben Schneider: 220, 40, 0, 530, 790

Luke Swartzentruber: 140, 180, 0, 531, 851

Henry Spreckelson: 160, 120, 0, 574, 854

Wesley Horstman: 80, 80, 100, 615, 875

Sam Cathey: 200, 20, 50, 761, 1,031

Senior Zero Turn Tractor

There were four areas in which contestants could score points: Test, parts, safety, and driving. The figures below reflect each contestant's scores in those four areas as well as their total score.

Braden Geis: 0, 20, 0, 481, 501

Justin Bedel: 0, 0, 0, 598, 598

Mack Templeton: 20, 200, 0, 378, 598

Elizabeth Nobbe: 0, 0, 0, 671, 671

Owen Geis: 0, 80, 0, 633, 713

Nathan Ploeger: 200, 120, 50, 511, 881

Jonathan Spreckelson: 20, 220, 0, 793, 1,033

Will Cathey: 240, 180, 0, 2,074, 2,494

Junior Lawn Tractor

There were four areas in which contestants could score points: Test, parts, safety, and driving. The figures below reflect each contestant's scores in those four areas as well as their total score.

Knox Templeton: 0, 40, 0, 455, 495

Logan Bedel: 0, 0, 0, 510, 510

Marvin Mauer: 0, 0, 0, 516, 516

Josie Wenning: 20, 0, 0, 532, 552

Emma Nobbe: 0, 0, 0, 595, 595

Ben Schneider: 220, 40, 0, 401, 661

Landen Fuel: 120, 60, 50, 493, 723

Sam Schwering: 260, 40, 0, 436, 736

Luke Swartzentruber: 140, 180, 0, 420, 740

Henry Spreckelson: 160, 120, 50, 450, 780

Allison Bedel: 0, 40, 0, 760, 800

Sam Cathey: 200, 20, 0, 642, 862

Wesley Horstman: 80, 80, 100, 631, 891

Logan Hardebeck: 200, 100, 125, 744, 1,169

Junior Tractor

There were three areas in which contestants could score points: Test, parts, and driving. The figures below reflect each contestant's scores in those three areas as well as their total score.

Sam Schwering: 80, 40, 281, 401

Josie Wenning: 20, 0, 655, 675

Knox Templeton: 220, 20, 683, 923

Logan Bedel: 240, 60, 625, 925

Luke Swartzentruber: 160, 40, 1,498, 1,698

Senior Tractor

There were three areas in which contestants could score points: Test, parts, and driving. The figures below reflect each contestant's scores in those three areas as well as their total score.

Justin Bedel: 20, 20, 338, 378

Braden Geis: 100, 0, 700, 800

Nathan Ploeger: 120, 80, 669, 869

Isaac Geis: 180, 140, 772, 1,092

Mack Templeton: 100, 80, 1,050, 1,230

Caden Tressler: 200, 40, 2,899, 3,139

William Cathey: 220, 80, 3,032, 3,332

