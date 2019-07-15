GREENSBURG – Results from this year's Decatur County 4-H Fair Baby Show have been made known.

TWINS

1st – Cambria & Novalee Gunter, children of Nicholas & Ivory Gunter.

2nd – Aiden & Finn Steele, children of Derek & Leanna Steele.

GIRLS 0-3 MONTHS

1st – Raelynn Kuntz, child of Stacia Tracy & Ty Kuntz.

2nd – Emberlynn Hobbs, child of Joseph & Ashley Hobbs.

3rd – Peyzleigh Anola Hughes, child of Cassidy Lawson & Nicholas Hughes.

GIRLS 3-6 MONTHS

1st – Charlotte Bedel, child of Anthony & Kelly Bedel.

2nd – Makayla Lynn Lichtenberger, child of Randall & Jacqueline Lichtenberger.

3rd – Frances Pray, child of Wesley & Holly Pray.

GIRLS 6-9 MONTHS

1st – Everlie Brooke Clark, child of Joshua & Brooke Clark.

2nd – Tiffany Rose Teodoro, child of Cortney Smith & Simon Teodoro.

3rd – Harper Ledford, child of Kristopher & Tasha Ledford.

GIRLS 9-12 MONTHS

1st – Kinsley Nesbit, child of Michael & Melissa Nesbit.

2nd – Ruby Marilyn Porter, child of Matt & Leann Porter.

3rd – Ava Jones, child of Kayli & Austin Jones.

GIRLS 12-15 MONTHS

1st – Taleeya Robertson, child of Molly Hess.

2nd – Ava McKinley, child of Josh & Amber McKinley.

3rd – Tatum Elaine Metz, child of P.J. and Ally Metz.

GIRLS 15-18 MONTHS

1st – Bristol Koors, child of Bradley & Molly Koors.

2nd – Palmer Jane Moles, child of Danyen & Megan Moles.

3rd – Samantha Little, child of Drew & Suzanne Little.

GIRLS 18-24 MONTHS

1st – Rylie Bennett, child of John & Elizabeth Bennett.

2nd – Marley Barnes, child of Lily Barnes.

3rd – Roselynn Minning, child of Trenten & Alicia Minning.

MOST FEMININE

Tatum Elaine, child of Metz P. J. & Ally Metz.

BOYS 0-3 MONTHS

1st – Henry Gunner LeGere, child of Charles & Samantha LeGere.

2nd – Oliver Logan Osborne, child of Paige Wilmer & Dallas Osborne.

3rd – Christopher Huddleston, child of Rebecca & Chris Huddleston.

BOYS 3-6 MONTHS

1st – Joseph Haley, child of Michael & Allison Haley.

2nd – Charles Reynolds, child of Charles &I Mariah Reynolds.

3rd – Jayce Johnson, child of Sydney Johnson.

BOYS 6-9 MONTHS

1st – Christian Forbes, child of Josh & Jamie Forbes.

2nd – Levi Schneider, child of Kody & Jackie Schneider.

3rd – Rowan Raeth, child of Kecia Boone & Austin Raeth.

BOYS 9-12 MONTHS

1st – Kolton Zeigler, child of Eric & Rachel Zeigler.

2nd – Lane Harmeyer, child of Joe & Jessica Harmeyer.

3rd – Rhett Trenkamp, child of Paul & Hayley Trenkamp.

BOYS 12-15 MONTHS

1st – Kash Alexander, child of Michael Alexander & Anja Davis.

2nd – Erik Gabriel Hernandez, child of Maria & Jose Hernandez.

3rd – Hank Ryan Milburn, child of Todd & Kristin Milburn.

BOYS 15-18 MONTHS

1st – Avyn Hoffman, child of Chloe Huffman.

2nd – Maxwell Cudworth, child of Amanda Friend & Dominic Cudworth.

3rd – Liam Feller, child of Rachel Feller.

BOYS 18-24 MONTHS

1st – Brian “Rhett” Daeger, child of Truitt & Brianna Daeger.

2nd – Ryder Martin, child of Taylor Bihlmire & Zack Martin.

3rd – Everett Speer, child of Thomas & Molly Speer.

MOST MASCULINE

Tayvin Colt McConnell, child of Tiffani Venable & Clint McConnell.

– Information provided

