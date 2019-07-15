GREENSBURG – Results from this year's Decatur County 4-H Fair Baby Show have been made known.
TWINS
1st – Cambria & Novalee Gunter, children of Nicholas & Ivory Gunter.
2nd – Aiden & Finn Steele, children of Derek & Leanna Steele.
GIRLS 0-3 MONTHS
1st – Raelynn Kuntz, child of Stacia Tracy & Ty Kuntz.
2nd – Emberlynn Hobbs, child of Joseph & Ashley Hobbs.
3rd – Peyzleigh Anola Hughes, child of Cassidy Lawson & Nicholas Hughes.
GIRLS 3-6 MONTHS
1st – Charlotte Bedel, child of Anthony & Kelly Bedel.
2nd – Makayla Lynn Lichtenberger, child of Randall & Jacqueline Lichtenberger.
3rd – Frances Pray, child of Wesley & Holly Pray.
GIRLS 6-9 MONTHS
1st – Everlie Brooke Clark, child of Joshua & Brooke Clark.
2nd – Tiffany Rose Teodoro, child of Cortney Smith & Simon Teodoro.
3rd – Harper Ledford, child of Kristopher & Tasha Ledford.
GIRLS 9-12 MONTHS
1st – Kinsley Nesbit, child of Michael & Melissa Nesbit.
2nd – Ruby Marilyn Porter, child of Matt & Leann Porter.
3rd – Ava Jones, child of Kayli & Austin Jones.
GIRLS 12-15 MONTHS
1st – Taleeya Robertson, child of Molly Hess.
2nd – Ava McKinley, child of Josh & Amber McKinley.
3rd – Tatum Elaine Metz, child of P.J. and Ally Metz.
GIRLS 15-18 MONTHS
1st – Bristol Koors, child of Bradley & Molly Koors.
2nd – Palmer Jane Moles, child of Danyen & Megan Moles.
3rd – Samantha Little, child of Drew & Suzanne Little.
GIRLS 18-24 MONTHS
1st – Rylie Bennett, child of John & Elizabeth Bennett.
2nd – Marley Barnes, child of Lily Barnes.
3rd – Roselynn Minning, child of Trenten & Alicia Minning.
MOST FEMININE
Tatum Elaine, child of Metz P. J. & Ally Metz.
BOYS 0-3 MONTHS
1st – Henry Gunner LeGere, child of Charles & Samantha LeGere.
2nd – Oliver Logan Osborne, child of Paige Wilmer & Dallas Osborne.
3rd – Christopher Huddleston, child of Rebecca & Chris Huddleston.
BOYS 3-6 MONTHS
1st – Joseph Haley, child of Michael & Allison Haley.
2nd – Charles Reynolds, child of Charles &I Mariah Reynolds.
3rd – Jayce Johnson, child of Sydney Johnson.
BOYS 6-9 MONTHS
1st – Christian Forbes, child of Josh & Jamie Forbes.
2nd – Levi Schneider, child of Kody & Jackie Schneider.
3rd – Rowan Raeth, child of Kecia Boone & Austin Raeth.
BOYS 9-12 MONTHS
1st – Kolton Zeigler, child of Eric & Rachel Zeigler.
2nd – Lane Harmeyer, child of Joe & Jessica Harmeyer.
3rd – Rhett Trenkamp, child of Paul & Hayley Trenkamp.
BOYS 12-15 MONTHS
1st – Kash Alexander, child of Michael Alexander & Anja Davis.
2nd – Erik Gabriel Hernandez, child of Maria & Jose Hernandez.
3rd – Hank Ryan Milburn, child of Todd & Kristin Milburn.
BOYS 15-18 MONTHS
1st – Avyn Hoffman, child of Chloe Huffman.
2nd – Maxwell Cudworth, child of Amanda Friend & Dominic Cudworth.
3rd – Liam Feller, child of Rachel Feller.
BOYS 18-24 MONTHS
1st – Brian “Rhett” Daeger, child of Truitt & Brianna Daeger.
2nd – Ryder Martin, child of Taylor Bihlmire & Zack Martin.
3rd – Everett Speer, child of Thomas & Molly Speer.
MOST MASCULINE
Tayvin Colt McConnell, child of Tiffani Venable & Clint McConnell.
