GREENSBURG - The annual Decatur County 4-H Fair is now underway and runs through Wednesday, July 13, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1645 W. Park Road. This year's theme is "Celebrating Indiana's Automotive Excellence."
The following highlights events and activities planned for each remaining day of the popular event.
Saturday
7 to 10 a.m.: Beef check-in at the Livestock Pavilion.
8:30 a.m.: Baby show in the Entertainment Center.
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show at the Horse Arena.
9 a.m.: Rabbit Show judging.
11 a.m.: Sheep Show.
1 to 10 p.m.: 4-H Building is open.
4 to 10 p.m.: Open Class entries available for viewing in the Farm & Home Building.
4 p.m.: Gates open at the fairgrounds' track.
5 p.m.: Swine Showmanship.
7 p.m.: TQ Midgets racing at the fairgrounds' track. Grandstands admission is $5; 5 and under admitted free. Pit pass is $10.
Sunday
8 a.m.: Swine/Gilt/Barrow Show.
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show.
9 a.m.: Poultry Show.
1 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Pull on the east side of the fair headquarters.
1 to 10 a.m.: 4-H Building is open.
1 to 10 p.m.: Open Class entries available for viewing in the Farm & Home Building.
4 p.m.: Gates open at the fairgrounds' track.
5 p.m.: Fair parade. After the parade, Barnyard Olympics open to all 4-Hers. After Olympics, Tom Swain practice in the Livestock Pavilion.
TBD: Magician John Louis in performing four shows, two before the parade and two after, in the Entertainment Center.
7 p.m.: Dirt Drags at the fairgrounds' track. Grandstands admission is $5; 5 and under admitted free. Pit pass is $10.
Monday
9 a.m.: Beef Show. Tom Swain practice follows.
9 a.m.: Horse Show.
4 to 10 p.m.: 4-H Building is open.
4 to 10 p.m.: Open Class entries available for viewing in the Farm & Home Building.
4 p.m.: Gates open at the fairgrounds' track.
6:30 p.m.: Frog Jumping Contest.
7 p.m.: Fashion Review.
7 p.m.: Tractor & Truck Pull at the fairgrounds' track. Grandstands admission is $5; 5 and under admitted free. Pit pass is $10.
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tom Swain practice.
4 to 10 p.m.: 4-H Building is open.
4 p.m.: Gates open at the fairgrounds' track.
4 to 10 p.m.: Open Class entries available for viewing in the Farm & Home Building.
6:30 pm.: Tom Swain contest in the Livestock Pavilion.
7 to 10 p.m.: Music by Another Fine Mess in the Entertainment Center.
7 p.m.: ATV and Motorcycle Drags at the fairgrounds' track. Grandstands admission is $5; 5 and under admitted free. Pit pass is $10.
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Horse Fun Show.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Luncheon for auction buyers.
1 p.m.: 4-H Sale Auction.
4 p.m.: Gates open at the fairgrounds' track.
4 to 6:30 p.m.: 4-H Building is open.
6 p.m.: Hot dog eating contest in the Entertainment Center.
7 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Building re-opens for release of 4-H projects.
7 to 9 p.m.: Pick-up of Open Class projects from the Farm & Home Building.
7 p.m.: Rain date for any previously scheduled track event that was postponed due to the weather.
More Info
Questions about this year's fair may be directed to the fair office at 812-663-3864.
4-H related questions may be directed to 812-663-8388.
