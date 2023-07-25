POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP:
Junior, Grades 3-5
1st – Jackson Stevens – Champion
2nd – Ava Collins – Reserve Champion
3rd – Wesley Horstman
4th – Charles Moore
5th – Zander Dillon
Intermediate, Grades 6-8
1st – Grayson Downey – Champion
2nd – Callie Youngman – Reserve Champion
3rd – Ezekiel Dillon
4th – Parker Morris
5th – Carson Downey
Senior, Grade 9-12
1st – Irene Moore – Champion
2nd – Alexis Dale – Reserve Champion
3rd – Paige Paton
4th – Emily Rathburn
5th – David Moore
CLASS I – COMMERCIAL CHICKENS:
Large Fowl Egg Production
Hen
1st – Paige Paton – Champion – Brown Leghorn
CLASS II – COMMERCIAL CHICKENS:
Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose
2 Pullets
1st – Grayson Downey – Champion – Golden Laced Wyandotte
2nd – Carson Downey – Reserve Champion – Golden Laced Wayndotte
3rd – David Moore – Black Australorp
4th – Blade Moore – Barred Rock
5th – Ava Collins – Rhode Island Red
Hen
1st – Paige Paton – Jersey Giant
GRAND CHAMPION – GRAYSON DOWNEY
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – PAIGE PATON
CLASS III – MEAT FRYERS:2 Cockerels
1st – Emily Rathburn – Grand Champion
2nd – Colby Rathburn – Reserve Grand Champion
3rd – Callie Youngman
4th – David Moore
5th – Zophia Sharp
Barnyard
1st – Zander Dillon – Pullet – Champion
1st – Ezekiel Dillon – Cockerel
2nd – Zander Dillon – Cockerel – Champion
EXHIBITION LARGE FOWL
CLASS IV – AMERICAN:Pullet
1st – Colt Morris – Champion – Plymouth Rock Columbian
2nd – Kevin Moore – Barred Plymouth Rock
3rd – Ezekiel Dillon – Barred Plymouth Rock
Cockerel
1st – Ava Collins – Reserve Champion – Rhode Island Red
2nd – Parker Morris – New Hampshire
Hen
1st – Irene Moore – Rhode Island Red
2nd – Paige Paton – Black Jersey Giant
3rd – Zander Dillon – Golden Laced Wyandotte
Cock
1st – Colt Morris – Plymouth Rock
CLASS V – ASIATIC:
Hen
1st – David Moore – Champion – White Cochin
2nd – Charles Moore – Buff Cochin
3rd – Blade Moore – Blue Cochin
4th – Irene Moore – Buff Cochin
5th – Kevin Moore – Black Cochin
Cockerel
1st – Callie Youngman – Reserve Champion – Light Brahma
Cock
1st – Irene Moore – Buff Cochin
2nd – Charles Moore – Black Cochin
CLASS VI – CONTINENTAL:Hen
1st – Charles Moore – Reserve Champion – White Crested Black Polish
Cockerel
1st – Blade Moore – Champion – Non-Bearded White Crested Black Polish
2nd – David Moore – Non-Bearded White Crested Black Polish
3rd – Kevin Moore – Non-Bearded White Crested Black Polish
CLASS VII – ENGLISH:Pullet
1st – Jackson Stevens – Champion – Buff Orpington
Hen
1st – Callie Youngman – Speckled Sussex
2nd – Paige Paton – Buff Orpington
Cock
1st – Parker Morris – Reserve Champion – Buff Orpington
2nd – Jackson Stevens – Blue Orpington
CLASS VIII – MEDITERRANEAN:Cock
1st – Aiden Kress – Champion – White Leghorn
CLASS IX – ALL OTHER EXHIBITION LARGE FOWL:Hen
1st – Irene Moore – Champion – Silver Phoenix
Cock
1st – Irene Moore – Champion – Silver Phoenix
2nd – Paige Paton – Silver Phoenix
EXHIBITION BANTAMS
CLASS X – GAME BANTAM:Hen
1st – Jackson Stevens – Reserve Champion – Black Old English
2nd – Carson Downey – Black Old English
Cock
1st – Carson Downey – Champion – Black Old English
CLASS XI – SINGLE COMB CLEAN LEGGED:Pullet
1st – Anna Marie Hackman – Reserve Champion – Barred Plymouth Rock
2nd – Jackson Stevens – Black Orpington
Hen
1st – Aiden Kress
2nd – Irene Moore – Black Langshan
3rd – Carson Downey – Rhode Island Red
4th – Wesley Horstman – Rhode Island Red
5th – Ezekiel Dillon – Black Australorp
Cockerel
1st – Grayson Downey – Rhode Island Red
2nd – Anna Marie Hackman – Barred Plymouth Rock
Cock
1st – Jackson Stevens – Champion – Black Orpington
2nd – Zandar Dillon – Barred Plymouth Rock
3rd – Wesley Horstman – Rhode Island Red
4th – Blade Moore – Black Japanese
5th – Charles Moore – Black Japanese
CLASS XII – ROSE COMB CLEANED-LEGGED:
Cockerel
1st – Aidan Kress – D’Ambour
2nd – Blade Moore – BlackWyandotte
Hen
1st – Aiden Kress – Reserve Champion – Barred Wyandotte
2nd – Irene Moore – Rose Comb Rhode Island Red
3rd – David Moore – Black Wyandotte
Cock
1st – Zandar Dillon – Champion – White Wyandotte
2nd – Aidan Kress – Black Wyandotte
3rd – Carson Downey – White Wyandotte
4th – Parker Morris – Partridge Wyandotte
5th – Grayson Downey – Black Wyandotte
CLASS XIII – ALL OTHER COMB CLEAN-LEGGED:No Entries
CLASS XIV – FEATHER-LEGGED:Hen
1st – Ezekiel Dillon – Champion – Black Langshan
2nd – Colt Morris – Black Cochin
3rd – Grayson Downey – White Cochin Bantam
4th – Aidan Kress – Black Cochin
5th – Carson Downey – Bantam Light Brahma
Cockerel
1st – Ava Collins – Reserve Champion – Blue Langshan
2nd – Grayson Downey – White Cochin Bantam
3rd – Aidan Kress – Black Langshan
Cock
1st – Ezekiel Dillon – Black Langshan
2nd – Carson Downey – Bantam Light Brahma
3rd – Colt Morris – Black Cochin
GRAND CHAMPION – EZEKIEL DILLON – BLACK LANGSHAN HEN
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – JACKSON STEVENS
EXHIBITION BANTAMSCLASS XV – HEAVY WEIGHT DUCKS – No Entry
CLASS XVI – MEDIUM WEIGHT DUCKS:1 Young Bird
1st – Jackson Stevens – Champion – Cayuga Young Duck
CLASS XVII – LIGHT WEIGHT DUCKSNo Entry
CLASS XVIII – BANTAM DUCKS:1 Drake
1st – Jackson Stevens – Reserve Champion – White Call
CLASS XIX, XX, XXI GEESE:No Entries
CLASS XXII – TURKEY:Hen, Tom
1st – Leo Grote – Bourbon Red
GRAND CHAMPION – JACKSON STEVENS – CAYUGA YOUNG DUCK
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – LEO GROTE – BOURBON RED
CLASS XXII – GUINEASNo Entries
Pigeons
1st – Jenna Meyer – Homer – Champion
2nd – Anna Marie Hackman – Parlor – Reserve Champion
3rd – Jenna Meyer – Homer
4th – Anna Marie Hackman – Parlor
5th – Ezekiel Dillon – Giant Runt
GRAND CHAMPION – JENNA MEYER
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – ANNA MARIE HACKMAN
POULTRY AMBASSADORWritten Test, Showmanship, Breed ID
Novice, Grades 3-4
Jackson Stevens – Grand Champion
Charles Moore – Reserve Grand Champion
Junior, Grades 5-6
Carson Downey – Grand Champion
Kevin Moore – Reserve Grand Champion
Intermediate, Grades 7-8
Grayson Downey – Grand Champion
Blade Moore – Reserve Grand Champion
Senior, Grades 9-10
Emily Rathburn – Grand Champion
David Moore – Reserve Grand Champion
Master, Grades 11-12
Colby Rathburn – Grand Champion
EGGS:Brown Eggs
1st – Jackson Stevens
2nd – David Moore
3rd – Kevin Moore
4th – Ezekiel Dillion
5th – Colt Morris
Specialty Eggs
1st – Zander Dillon – Duck eggs
White Eggs
1st – Blade Moore
GRAND CHAMPION EGGS – BLADE MOORE
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EGGS – JACKSON STEVENS
POSTERS:
GRAND CHAMPION POSTERS – EZEKIEL DILLON
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION POSTERS – EMILY RATHBURN
BEST OF SHOW:
OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION – JACKSON STEVENS
OVERALL RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – EZEKIEL DILLON
