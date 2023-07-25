POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP:

Junior, Grades 3-5

1st – Jackson Stevens – Champion

2nd – Ava Collins – Reserve Champion

3rd – Wesley Horstman

4th – Charles Moore

5th – Zander Dillon

Intermediate, Grades 6-8

1st – Grayson Downey – Champion

2nd – Callie Youngman – Reserve Champion

3rd – Ezekiel Dillon

4th – Parker Morris

5th – Carson Downey

Senior, Grade 9-12

1st – Irene Moore – Champion

2nd – Alexis Dale – Reserve Champion

3rd – Paige Paton

4th – Emily Rathburn

5th – David Moore

CLASS I – COMMERCIAL CHICKENS:

Large Fowl Egg Production

Hen

1st – Paige Paton – Champion – Brown Leghorn

CLASS II – COMMERCIAL CHICKENS:

Large Fowl Dual/General Purpose

2 Pullets

1st – Grayson Downey – Champion – Golden Laced Wyandotte

2nd – Carson Downey – Reserve Champion – Golden Laced Wayndotte

3rd – David Moore – Black Australorp

4th – Blade Moore – Barred Rock

5th – Ava Collins – Rhode Island Red

Hen

1st – Paige Paton – Jersey Giant

GRAND CHAMPION – GRAYSON DOWNEY

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – PAIGE PATON

CLASS III – MEAT FRYERS:2 Cockerels

1st – Emily Rathburn – Grand Champion

2nd – Colby Rathburn – Reserve Grand Champion

3rd – Callie Youngman

4th – David Moore

5th – Zophia Sharp

Barnyard

1st – Zander Dillon – Pullet – Champion

1st – Ezekiel Dillon – Cockerel

2nd – Zander Dillon – Cockerel – Champion

EXHIBITION LARGE FOWL

CLASS IV – AMERICAN:Pullet

1st – Colt Morris – Champion – Plymouth Rock Columbian

2nd – Kevin Moore – Barred Plymouth Rock

3rd – Ezekiel Dillon – Barred Plymouth Rock

Cockerel

1st – Ava Collins – Reserve Champion – Rhode Island Red

2nd – Parker Morris – New Hampshire

Hen

1st – Irene Moore – Rhode Island Red

2nd – Paige Paton – Black Jersey Giant

3rd – Zander Dillon – Golden Laced Wyandotte

Cock

1st – Colt Morris – Plymouth Rock

CLASS V – ASIATIC:

Hen

1st – David Moore – Champion – White Cochin

2nd – Charles Moore – Buff Cochin

3rd – Blade Moore – Blue Cochin

4th – Irene Moore – Buff Cochin

5th – Kevin Moore – Black Cochin

Cockerel

1st – Callie Youngman – Reserve Champion – Light Brahma

Cock

1st – Irene Moore – Buff Cochin

2nd – Charles Moore – Black Cochin

CLASS VI – CONTINENTAL:Hen

1st – Charles Moore – Reserve Champion – White Crested Black Polish

Cockerel

1st – Blade Moore – Champion – Non-Bearded White Crested Black Polish

2nd – David Moore – Non-Bearded White Crested Black Polish

3rd – Kevin Moore – Non-Bearded White Crested Black Polish

CLASS VII – ENGLISH:Pullet

1st – Jackson Stevens – Champion – Buff Orpington

Hen

1st – Callie Youngman – Speckled Sussex

2nd – Paige Paton – Buff Orpington

Cock

1st – Parker Morris – Reserve Champion – Buff Orpington

2nd – Jackson Stevens – Blue Orpington

CLASS VIII – MEDITERRANEAN:Cock

1st – Aiden Kress – Champion – White Leghorn

CLASS IX – ALL OTHER EXHIBITION LARGE FOWL:Hen

1st – Irene Moore – Champion – Silver Phoenix

Cock

1st – Irene Moore – Champion – Silver Phoenix

2nd – Paige Paton – Silver Phoenix

EXHIBITION BANTAMS

CLASS X – GAME BANTAM:Hen

1st – Jackson Stevens – Reserve Champion – Black Old English

2nd – Carson Downey – Black Old English

Cock

1st – Carson Downey – Champion – Black Old English

CLASS XI – SINGLE COMB CLEAN LEGGED:Pullet

1st – Anna Marie Hackman – Reserve Champion – Barred Plymouth Rock

2nd – Jackson Stevens – Black Orpington

Hen

1st – Aiden Kress

2nd – Irene Moore – Black Langshan

3rd – Carson Downey – Rhode Island Red

4th – Wesley Horstman – Rhode Island Red

5th – Ezekiel Dillon – Black Australorp

Cockerel

1st – Grayson Downey – Rhode Island Red

2nd – Anna Marie Hackman – Barred Plymouth Rock

Cock

1st – Jackson Stevens – Champion – Black Orpington

2nd – Zandar Dillon – Barred Plymouth Rock

3rd – Wesley Horstman – Rhode Island Red

4th – Blade Moore – Black Japanese

5th – Charles Moore – Black Japanese

CLASS XII – ROSE COMB CLEANED-LEGGED:

Cockerel

1st – Aidan Kress – D’Ambour

2nd – Blade Moore – BlackWyandotte

Hen

1st – Aiden Kress – Reserve Champion – Barred Wyandotte

2nd – Irene Moore – Rose Comb Rhode Island Red

3rd – David Moore – Black Wyandotte

Cock

1st – Zandar Dillon – Champion – White Wyandotte

2nd – Aidan Kress – Black Wyandotte

3rd – Carson Downey – White Wyandotte

4th – Parker Morris – Partridge Wyandotte

5th – Grayson Downey – Black Wyandotte

CLASS XIII – ALL OTHER COMB CLEAN-LEGGED:No Entries

CLASS XIV – FEATHER-LEGGED:Hen

1st – Ezekiel Dillon – Champion – Black Langshan

2nd – Colt Morris – Black Cochin

3rd – Grayson Downey – White Cochin Bantam

4th – Aidan Kress – Black Cochin

5th – Carson Downey – Bantam Light Brahma

Cockerel

1st – Ava Collins – Reserve Champion – Blue Langshan

2nd – Grayson Downey – White Cochin Bantam

3rd – Aidan Kress – Black Langshan

Cock

1st – Ezekiel Dillon – Black Langshan

2nd – Carson Downey – Bantam Light Brahma

3rd – Colt Morris – Black Cochin

GRAND CHAMPION – EZEKIEL DILLON – BLACK LANGSHAN HEN

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – JACKSON STEVENS

EXHIBITION BANTAMSCLASS XV – HEAVY WEIGHT DUCKS – No Entry

CLASS XVI – MEDIUM WEIGHT DUCKS:1 Young Bird

1st – Jackson Stevens – Champion – Cayuga Young Duck

CLASS XVII – LIGHT WEIGHT DUCKSNo Entry

CLASS XVIII – BANTAM DUCKS:1 Drake

1st – Jackson Stevens – Reserve Champion – White Call

CLASS XIX, XX, XXI GEESE:No Entries

CLASS XXII – TURKEY:Hen, Tom

1st – Leo Grote – Bourbon Red

GRAND CHAMPION – JACKSON STEVENS – CAYUGA YOUNG DUCK

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – LEO GROTE – BOURBON RED

CLASS XXII – GUINEASNo Entries

Pigeons

1st – Jenna Meyer – Homer – Champion

2nd – Anna Marie Hackman – Parlor – Reserve Champion

3rd – Jenna Meyer – Homer

4th – Anna Marie Hackman – Parlor

5th – Ezekiel Dillon – Giant Runt

GRAND CHAMPION – JENNA MEYER

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – ANNA MARIE HACKMAN

POULTRY AMBASSADORWritten Test, Showmanship, Breed ID

Novice, Grades 3-4

Jackson Stevens – Grand Champion

Charles Moore – Reserve Grand Champion

Junior, Grades 5-6

Carson Downey – Grand Champion

Kevin Moore – Reserve Grand Champion

Intermediate, Grades 7-8

Grayson Downey – Grand Champion

Blade Moore – Reserve Grand Champion

Senior, Grades 9-10

Emily Rathburn – Grand Champion

David Moore – Reserve Grand Champion

Master, Grades 11-12

Colby Rathburn – Grand Champion

EGGS:Brown Eggs

1st – Jackson Stevens

2nd – David Moore

3rd – Kevin Moore

4th – Ezekiel Dillion

5th – Colt Morris

Specialty Eggs

1st – Zander Dillon – Duck eggs

White Eggs

1st – Blade Moore

GRAND CHAMPION EGGS – BLADE MOORE

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EGGS – JACKSON STEVENS

POSTERS:

GRAND CHAMPION POSTERS – EZEKIEL DILLON

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION POSTERS – EMILY RATHBURN

BEST OF SHOW:

OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION – JACKSON STEVENS

OVERALL RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION – EZEKIEL DILLON

