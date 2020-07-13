Meat Pens

Grand: Avery Kress

Reserve: Madelyn Bedel

3rd: Ashlyn Mayhugh

4th: Victoria Gauck

5th: Aidan Kress

Single Fryer

Grand: Justin Bedel

Reserve: Madelyn Bedel

3rd: Avery Kress

4th: Jessica Gauck

5th: Ashlyn Mayhugh

Californian

Best of Breed: Paige Gauck

Best Opposite Sex of Breed: Jessica Gauck

English Spot

Best of Breed: Mackenzie Schwering

Florida White Group

Best of Breed: Justin Bedel

Havana

Best of Breed: Cletus Rennekamp

Mini Lop Group

Best of Breed: Elaine Weber

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Alli Nobbe

Mini Rex Group

Best of Breed: Elaina Weber

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Alivia Weber

Mini Satin Group

Best in Breed: Madelyn Bedel

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Jenna Meyer

Netherlands Dwarf

Best of Breed: Jessica Gauck

New Zealand Group

Best of Breed: Victoria Gauck

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Paige Gauck

Palomino Golden Sr Doe

Best of Breed: Elmer Rennekamp

Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Elmer Rennekamp

Sable Rex

Best of Breed: Makayla Schath

Sliver Martin

Best of Breed: Corrine Volk

Overall Winners of show

Best of Show: Victoria Gauck with her White New Zealand Jr Doe

Best Opposite Sex of Show: Madelyn Bedel with her Mini Satin Broken Sr Doe

Novice (3rd and 4th grades)

Grand: Alivia Weber

Reserve: Jenna Meyer

Junior (5th and 6th grades)

Grand: Madelyn Bedel

Reserve: Anna Marie Hackman

Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)

Grand: Elaina Weber

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

Senior (9th and 10th grades)

Grand: Alli Nobbe

Reserve: Paige Gauck

Master (11th and above)

Grand: Ashlyn Mayhugh

Ambassador

Breed ID, Showmanship

Novice (3rd and 4th grades)

Grand: Jenna Meyer

Reserve: Alivia Weber

Junior (5th and 6th grades)

Grand: Madelyn Bedel

Reserve: Anna Marie Hackman

Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)

Grand: Elaina Weber

Reserve: Victoria Gauck

Senior (9th and 10th grades)

Grand: Alli Nobbe

Reserve: Paige Gauck

Master (11th and above)

Grand: Ashlyn Mayhugh

Demonstration/Talks

Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)

Grand: Jessica Gauck

Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)

Grand: Victoria Gauck

Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)

Grand: Paige Gauck

Poster

Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)

Grand: Dustin May

Reserve: Corrine Volk

Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)

Grand: Dylan May

