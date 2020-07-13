Meat Pens
Grand: Avery Kress
Reserve: Madelyn Bedel
3rd: Ashlyn Mayhugh
4th: Victoria Gauck
5th: Aidan Kress
Single Fryer
Grand: Justin Bedel
Reserve: Madelyn Bedel
3rd: Avery Kress
4th: Jessica Gauck
5th: Ashlyn Mayhugh
Californian
Best of Breed: Paige Gauck
Best Opposite Sex of Breed: Jessica Gauck
English Spot
Best of Breed: Mackenzie Schwering
Florida White Group
Best of Breed: Justin Bedel
Havana
Best of Breed: Cletus Rennekamp
Mini Lop Group
Best of Breed: Elaine Weber
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Alli Nobbe
Mini Rex Group
Best of Breed: Elaina Weber
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Alivia Weber
Mini Satin Group
Best in Breed: Madelyn Bedel
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Jenna Meyer
Netherlands Dwarf
Best of Breed: Jessica Gauck
New Zealand Group
Best of Breed: Victoria Gauck
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Paige Gauck
Palomino Golden Sr Doe
Best of Breed: Elmer Rennekamp
Best Opposite Sex in Breed: Elmer Rennekamp
Sable Rex
Best of Breed: Makayla Schath
Sliver Martin
Best of Breed: Corrine Volk
Overall Winners of show
Best of Show: Victoria Gauck with her White New Zealand Jr Doe
Best Opposite Sex of Show: Madelyn Bedel with her Mini Satin Broken Sr Doe
Novice (3rd and 4th grades)
Grand: Alivia Weber
Reserve: Jenna Meyer
Junior (5th and 6th grades)
Grand: Madelyn Bedel
Reserve: Anna Marie Hackman
Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)
Grand: Elaina Weber
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
Senior (9th and 10th grades)
Grand: Alli Nobbe
Reserve: Paige Gauck
Master (11th and above)
Grand: Ashlyn Mayhugh
Ambassador
Breed ID, Showmanship
Novice (3rd and 4th grades)
Grand: Jenna Meyer
Reserve: Alivia Weber
Junior (5th and 6th grades)
Grand: Madelyn Bedel
Reserve: Anna Marie Hackman
Intermediate (7th and 8th grades)
Grand: Elaina Weber
Reserve: Victoria Gauck
Senior (9th and 10th grades)
Grand: Alli Nobbe
Reserve: Paige Gauck
Master (11th and above)
Grand: Ashlyn Mayhugh
Demonstration/Talks
Level 1 (3th and 5th grades)
Grand: Jessica Gauck
Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)
Grand: Victoria Gauck
Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)
Grand: Paige Gauck
Poster
Level 2 (6th and 8th grades)
Grand: Dustin May
Reserve: Corrine Volk
Level 3 (9th and 12th grades)
Grand: Dylan May
Commented
