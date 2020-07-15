HALTER

Halter, Beginner, Grades 3-5:

1st – Anna Marie Hackman – Champion

2nd – Madison Smith

3rd – Jenna Meyer

Halter, Intermediate, Grades 6-8:

1st – Addie Gauck – Champion

2nd – Anna Marie Hackman

3rd – Mason Smith

4th – Micah Smith

Halter, Advanced, Grades 9-12:

1st – Addie Gauck – Champion

2nd – Irene Moore

SHOWMANSHIP

Beginner Showmanship, Grades 3-5:

1st – Tensley Brewsaugh – Champion

2nd – Leah Baute

3rd – Jenna Meyer

4th – Anna Marie Hackman

5th – Arianna Thomas

6th – Madison Smith

7th – Alaina Hostetler

Intermediate Showmanship, Grades 6-8:

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh – Champion

2nd – Addie Gauck

3rd – Tensley Brewsaugh

4th – Micah Smith

5th – Kennedi Reich

6th – Ava Geis

7th – Donovan Hale

Advanced Showmanship, Grades 9-12:

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh – Champion

2nd – Irene Moore

3rd – Kylie Hostetler

4th – Mason Smith

Expert Showmanship (Winner of Previous Classes):

1st – Hope Barker

2nd – Maddie Brewsaugh

EWE SHOW

Dorper Ewe Lamb:

1st – Irene Moore – Reserve Champion

Dorper Yearling Ewe:

1st – Irene Moore – Champion

Dorset Yearling Ewe:

1st – Kennedi Reich – Champion

2nd – Ava Geis

Southdown Ewe Lamb:

1st – Hope Barker – Reserve Champion

Southdown Yearling Ewe:

1st – Hope Barker – Champion

2nd – Hope Barker

Texel Ewe Lamb:

1st – Carter Rutherford – Reserve Champion

2nd – Ellie Snapp

Texel Yearling Ewe:

1st – Ryan Rutherford – Champion

Commercial Spring Lamb:

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh – Champion

2nd – Landon Nobbe

3rd – Jenna Meyer

4th – Tensley Brewsaugh

5th – Alaina Hostetler

6th – Dustin Wietlisbach

MARKET LAMBS

Dorper Market Lamb:

1st – Irene Moore

Dorset Market Lamb:

1st – Micah Smith

Hampshire Market Lamb:

Class 1 –

1st – Tensley Brewsaugh

Class 2 –

1st – Tensley Brewsaugh

2nd – Anna Marie Hackman

Natural Color Market Lamb:

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

2nd – Micah Smith

Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb:

Class 1 -

1st – Arianna Thomas

Class 2 –

1st – Kylie Hostetler

Blackface Commercial Market Lamb:

Class 1 -

1st – Donovan Hale

Class 2 –

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

2nd – Leah Baute

3rd – Dustin Wietlisbach

4th – Donovan Hale

Class 3 –

1st – Addie Gauck

2nd – Madison Smith

3rd – Arianna Thomas

Class 4 –

1st – Landon Nobbe

2nd – Mason Smith

