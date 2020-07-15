HALTER
Halter, Beginner, Grades 3-5:
1st – Anna Marie Hackman – Champion
2nd – Madison Smith
3rd – Jenna Meyer
Halter, Intermediate, Grades 6-8:
1st – Addie Gauck – Champion
2nd – Anna Marie Hackman
3rd – Mason Smith
4th – Micah Smith
Halter, Advanced, Grades 9-12:
1st – Addie Gauck – Champion
2nd – Irene Moore
SHOWMANSHIP
Beginner Showmanship, Grades 3-5:
1st – Tensley Brewsaugh – Champion
2nd – Leah Baute
3rd – Jenna Meyer
4th – Anna Marie Hackman
5th – Arianna Thomas
6th – Madison Smith
7th – Alaina Hostetler
Intermediate Showmanship, Grades 6-8:
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh – Champion
2nd – Addie Gauck
3rd – Tensley Brewsaugh
4th – Micah Smith
5th – Kennedi Reich
6th – Ava Geis
7th – Donovan Hale
Advanced Showmanship, Grades 9-12:
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh – Champion
2nd – Irene Moore
3rd – Kylie Hostetler
4th – Mason Smith
Expert Showmanship (Winner of Previous Classes):
1st – Hope Barker
2nd – Maddie Brewsaugh
EWE SHOW
Dorper Ewe Lamb:
1st – Irene Moore – Reserve Champion
Dorper Yearling Ewe:
1st – Irene Moore – Champion
Dorset Yearling Ewe:
1st – Kennedi Reich – Champion
2nd – Ava Geis
Southdown Ewe Lamb:
1st – Hope Barker – Reserve Champion
Southdown Yearling Ewe:
1st – Hope Barker – Champion
2nd – Hope Barker
Texel Ewe Lamb:
1st – Carter Rutherford – Reserve Champion
2nd – Ellie Snapp
Texel Yearling Ewe:
1st – Ryan Rutherford – Champion
Commercial Spring Lamb:
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh – Champion
2nd – Landon Nobbe
3rd – Jenna Meyer
4th – Tensley Brewsaugh
5th – Alaina Hostetler
6th – Dustin Wietlisbach
MARKET LAMBS
Dorper Market Lamb:
1st – Irene Moore
Dorset Market Lamb:
1st – Micah Smith
Hampshire Market Lamb:
Class 1 –
1st – Tensley Brewsaugh
Class 2 –
1st – Tensley Brewsaugh
2nd – Anna Marie Hackman
Natural Color Market Lamb:
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
2nd – Micah Smith
Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb:
Class 1 -
1st – Arianna Thomas
Class 2 –
1st – Kylie Hostetler
Blackface Commercial Market Lamb:
Class 1 -
1st – Donovan Hale
Class 2 –
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
2nd – Leah Baute
3rd – Dustin Wietlisbach
4th – Donovan Hale
Class 3 –
1st – Addie Gauck
2nd – Madison Smith
3rd – Arianna Thomas
Class 4 –
1st – Landon Nobbe
2nd – Mason Smith
