GREENSBURG –Brad Barnard has joined Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance as an agent. He is based at the Greensburg office located at 750 W. Washington St. He has completed Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s professional insurance training program.
Barnard enjoys golfing, watching sports and spending time with his family. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Indiana State University with a concentration in secondary education and a minor in economics.
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has served Hoosiers for more than 86 years. Organized in 1934 by Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc., the company has grown to include insurance products for auto, life, home, business and farm. Banking and other financial services and products are also available through its local offices and online at www.infarmbureau.com.
With a home office in downtown Indianapolis and local offices in all 92 counties, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance serves Hoosiers with more than 400 agents and approximately 1,200 employees living and working throughout the state. The company is a leader in auto and homeowners insurance and the largest writer of farm insurance in the state.
