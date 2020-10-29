GREENSBURG - Decatur County has experienced a severe rise in COVID-19 positive cases over the last week.
As a result, Decatur County has been elevated to a level yellow on the Indiana Department of Health’s County Metric’s map. This map can be located at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm
Due to the rise in positive cases and to control the spread of COVID-19 in Decatur County, Dr. Arthur Alunday, Decatur County Health Officer, is requiring events with over 50 attendees to submit event plans to the Decatur County Health Department.
This requirement takes effect Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
• Event plans can be submitted to DCHD@decaturcounty.in.gov
• Event plan submission forms can be requested by calling 812-663-8301.
• Event plans will be required to address control measures in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the event.
• Event plans will be required to be submitted at a minimum of 14 days prior to the event.
The Decatur County Health Department will continue to provide updates to the community, and reminds all citizens to practice public health precautions of social distancing, masking up, avoid mass gatherings, and to wash hands frequently.
COVID-19 is not isolated to one specific jurisdiction and is prevalent throughout the entire county, state, nation and globally.
Visit the Decatur County Health Department on Facebook, the IDOH website at www.in.gov/coronavirus and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19
