GREENSBURG — As of Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health website (www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm) indicates that Decatur County remains one of the state’s “red” counties with respect to the COVID-19 metrics map.
A sidebar to a story that ran on the Daily News front page Saturday incorrectly listed the restrictions in place that are associated with a “red” designation. The following information clarifies the situation in Decatur County.
Decatur County Health Department Order 111620-2
Due to the increased cases of Covid-19 in Decatur County and the rate of community spread, consistent with Indiana Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-48, the Decatur County Health Department hereby orders the following for all bars, restaurants, and taverns until further notice.
A) Restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in-person food and/or drink service must adhere to the following directives:
1. All patrons must remain seated while consuming food and/or drink or when otherwise remaining on the premises; and
2. While capacity limits are no longer based on a percentage of overall occupancy, seating must be arranged and maintained so that individuals, households, or parties are spaced at least six (6) feet apart from any other individual, household or party.
B) Restaurants, bars and taverns are required to close no later than 11 p.m. Drive-throughs may remain open beyond 11 p.m.
Other restrictions associated with the “red” status include:
Long-term care facilities are closed to visitors and face coverings are required.
School related restrictions include remote learning only, no spectators for extracurricular activities, and face coverings are required.
County government restrictions include limiting public access, encourage remote work, and face coverings are required.
For all other businesses, the “red” status means remote work is encouraged, staggered work times, customers by appointment only, screening, expanded hours for at-risk population, and face coverings are required.
All Decatur County residents age 65 and older and high-risk citizens should use caution and limit community exposure, social gatherings are limited to 50 people or less, and face coverings are required.
Decatur is one of nine counties the ISDH has listed as “red.”
All counties immediately adjacent to Decatur County are listed by the state as being “orange.”
Check the ISDH website for additional information.
