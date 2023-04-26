GREENSBURG - Decatur County REMC recently held their first live line demonstration specifically for first-responders.
The group met at the Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department where Linemen Paul Trenkamp and Matt Eden presented to the group about the importance of safety around electrical power sources.
The group was able to see firsthand what happens when balloons make contact with overhead equipment, trees fall through the lines, and high-voltage wires are downed on automobiles.
“With safety being at the forefront of everything we do, we want to make sure the crews that are first on the scene are educated about the dangers of the power lines” said Decatur County REMC CEO Brett Abplanalp.
Decatur County REMC’s principles and mission is to serve their members and communities and what better way than to partner and educate on such an important topic.
Matt Stone, Marion Township VFD Chief added, “A big thanks to Decatur County REMC for the opportunity to partner in such a great training."
