GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is reporting a fatal traffic accident occurred early Friday morning.
According to a release from Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident with injury in the 9200 block of CR 100 W. at approximately 3:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
The release states a 2000 Jeep Cherokee driven by Austin Yeager, 20, of Decatur County, was southbound on S. CR 100 W. when it missed a slight curve and left the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times, and the driver was ejected.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
When deputies arrived at the scene, nearby residents were attempting to care for Yeager. Responding volunteer fire units assisted with Yeager until Decatur County EMS arrived.
Decatur County Coroner Doug Banks pronounced Yeager deceased at the scene.
Agencies responding included Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County Communications Center, Westport Volunteer Fire Department, Millhousen Volunteer Fire Department, Letts Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, Lifeline helicopter, Decatur County Coroner, and Sweet’s Wrecker.
The incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.