GREENSBURG - Decatur County has been notified that it will be awarded federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as appropriated by Congress.
Decatur County has been recommended to receive $13,685 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection is made by a National Board that is chaired and awarded through the U.S. Dept of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way of America. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board, made up of representatives from government, Decatur County United Fund, a variety of faith-based organizations, and other organizations that may be involved with services to people in need (e.g. Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and others) will determine how the funds awarded to Decatur County are to be distributed among local agencies. The Local Board, that meets the standards set currently by the federal guidelines, is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds. In anticipation of this award and deadlines, the Local EFSP Board is encouraging local agencies that meet requirements to apply for the funds.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Decatur County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Human Services and Turning Point participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and nights of lodging.
Nonprofit organizations or public agencies interested in applying for Phase 38 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Joane Cunningham, Decatur County United Fund, 108 S. Broadway, Suite 1, Greensburg, Indiana 47240; call 812-663-3342; or email unitedfunddc@etczone.com for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is January 21, 2021.
The Local Board will convene on January 22, 2021 at Decatur County United Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.