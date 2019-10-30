DECATUR COUNTY - The Decatur County Traffic Partnership is a partnership between the Greensburg Police Department and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.
In fiscal year 2019, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s Highway Safety Division awarded the Decatur County TSP two grants, Driving Under the Influence Taskforce and Operation Pull-Over. The total amount awarded was $24,240.
These funds were used for additional patrols to focus on occupant safety, dangerous driving and impaired driving behavior.
During this period, the Decatur County TSP participated in the four nationwide National Highway Traffic Safety Administration enforcement periods and other additional monthly patrols.
On Sept. 30, 2019, the DUITF and OPO grants were completed with the fiscal year’s end.
GPD Chief Brendan Bridges and Sheriff Dave Durant are pleased to report the following accomplishments by GPD officers and DCSO deputies.
From Dec. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019, GPD officers and DCSO deputies patrolled an additional 557 hours, spent 92 hours on physical arrests, and spent only 15 hours on administrative paperwork. More specifically, officers and deputies stopped approximately 638 vehicles (DUI patrols), made 12 felony arrests and 24 misdemeanor arrests, and wrote 25 criminal summonses.
Additionally, officers and deputies wrote 511 citations and 1,559 warnings, and administered 40 preliminary breath tests and 48 standardized field sobriety tests.
In summary, GPD and DCSO performance numbers averaged 3.71 contacts per hour, 2.14 seatbelt citations (seatbelt patrols only) per hour, and one intoxicated driver arrest every 13.68 hours (DUI patrols).
On behalf of the Decatur County TSP, Chief Bridges and Sheriff Durant thank the ICJI for supporting traffic safety enforcement in Greensburg and Decatur County. The GPD-DCSO partnership, with ICJI support and funding, results in safer streets and roads in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.