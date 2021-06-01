GREENSBURG – If all goes as planned, by roughly this time next year the Decatur County Family YMCA will be bigger and better than ever.
The local Y recently hosted a groundbreaking to officially mark the start of construction on a new 13,000 square foot, $3.5 million expansion.
The effort is moving forward in large part thanks to a partnership with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and because of the success of a capital campaign that will cover the costs of the project.
Campaign chair Robert Pumphrey said the idea of renovating and enlarging the Y dates back to 2016 and has taken so long because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought fundraising to a near standstill until recently.
The first step prior to moving forward was to conduct a needs assessment, he said, the results of which were given the YMCA national organization’s blessing.
The next step was to make sure the project could be undertaken without putting the facility in debt or endangering its long-term future.
A major point that developed through this “homework” phase of the project was the need to seek out a partner that shared the Y’s vision of a healthier and more active Decatur County. DCMH was approached and agreed to help support the expansion idea.
“We saw very quickly that both organizations could better serve the community and better live out their missions if we found a way to coordinate and cooperate on this project,” Pumphrey said.
At that point, a capital campaign was launched with the assistance of a group of volunteers known as Friends of the Y. Pumphrey made a point of thanking First Financial Bank in particular for making an early and substantial contribution to the effort.
DCMH CEO Rex McKinney then explained that a large area of the new expansion will be dedicated to a health and wellness center.
“This is going to be very beneficial to our community as well as both organizations going forward,” he said. “It’s 3,000 square feet of health and wellness education (space) and a path to wellness and continuum of care. We’re thrilled about it!”
YMCA Board of Directors Chair Heather Corya said in addition to DCMH’s portion of the project there will be an indoor children’s playground, family locker rooms, a new group exercise room, and several facility renovations and needed facility upgrades.
“When I joined the board five years ago this expansion was just a part of the master plan,” she said. “So, today is very exciting to see it come to fruition.”
Local YMCA CEO Diane Hart-Dawson described the afternoon as “a hallmark day” in the history of the facility and said she and everyone involved were very excited.
She added that the capital campaign to fund the planned work is still about $200,000 short of where it needs to be and encouraged anyone willing to make a donation to contact her at 812-663-YMCA (812-663-9622) or by email at dianehd@dcfymca.org.
“We’re still taking donations and would love for anyone interested in supporting the project to call or email me,” Hart-Dawson said.
