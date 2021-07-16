GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Family YMCA is excited to announce a $50,000 matching pledge commitment for its $200,000 community phase goal.
An official ground-breaking ceremony was held May 27 to mark the start of construction on the Y’s new 13,000 square foot, $3.5 million expansion.
The facility addition will include a Family Adventure Center (indoor playground), family locker rooms, an expanded Wellness Center, a new group exercise room, and improvements and renovation of the lobby and second floor area.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital and their commitment to the project remain strong, as they will have 3000 square feet of dedicated space for education, wellness, and post-rehabilitation programs.
To date, the Y has raised more than $3.3 million of its $3.5 million goal.
Any money raised beyond the goal of $3.5 million will be able to help bolster the Y’s endowment to further ensure the long-term sustainability of the Decatur County Family YMCA facilities and programs.
The Decatur County community is urged take advantage of this $50,000 matching gift commitment by visiting the Y’s website at www.decaturcountfamilyymca.org and clicking on the Capital Campaign Matching gift link in the upper right hand corner or visiting the Decatur County Family YMCA.
