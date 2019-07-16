Decatur County 4-H Fair going well

GREENSBURG — The Decatur County 4-H Fair is running according to plan, Decatur County Fair Board President Phil Nobbe said Monday.
The fair officially started Wednesday, and a variety of events have already been held. Plenty of showmanship, racing, live music, carnival rides and games have attracted Decatur County residents young and old to the fairgrounds.
“Everything has gone well,” Nobbe said. “We’ve had a lot of livestock shows, we’ve seen an increase in carnival lines, and long lines for food and drink vendors. A lot of people are very happy.”
While there aren’t any specific numbers yet, Nobbe said it appears attendance is up slightly as compared to last year.
There’s a lot of foot traffic at the fairgrounds,” Nobbe said. “We’re seeing a good turnout.”
The fair board president also said he encourages local residents to come out for the remainder of the scheduled fair events such as the renowned Tom Swain Showmanship Contest.
“Everyone come out and support the kids in the showmanship contest,” Nobbe said. “We have the Tom Swain Contest. We also have the poultry show, and projects still on display as well.”
The following events are scheduled for the remainder of the local fair:
Today
At 8:30 a.m., 4-H members will celebrate with the 10-year Members and Senior Breakfast. The Poultry Show will be held at 9 a.m. in the Poultry/Rabbit Barn.
The Tom Swain Showmanship Contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.
Wednesday
The Decatur County 4-H Fair concludes with the livestock sale at 5 p.m. in the Livestock Pavilion.
For more information, visit decaturcounty4-hfairground.com.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
