GREENSBURG – The 2019 Decatur County 4-H Fair Parade took place Sunday evening.
The annual event was well attended as area residents lined the parade route from near the Decatur County Sheriff's Department to the Decatur County Fairgrounds on the western edge of town.
The parade is just part of the celebration surrounding the Decatur County Fair, which continues through Wednesday.
The Daily News staff is pleased to be able to share these parade images with our readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.