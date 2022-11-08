GREENSBURG – Here are the Decatur County results from Tuesday’s 2022 general election.
U.S. Senator
(R) Todd Young received 6,183 votes (76.78%), (D) Thomas M. McDermott Jr. received 1,381 (17.15%), and (L) James M. Sceniak received 482 (.09%).
Sec’t of State
(R) Diego Morales received 5,436 votes (68.35%), (D) Destiny Wells 1,684 (21.17%), and (L) Jeffrey Maurer 833 (10.47%).
Auditor of State
(R) Tera K. Klutz got 6,262 votes (78.92%), (D) Zenai Brooks 1,282 (16.16%), and (L) John Andrew Schick 391 (4.93%).
Treasurer of State
(R) Daniel Elliott had 6,417 votes (80.72%) and (D) Jessica McClellan 1,533 (19.28%).
U.S. Rep District 9
(R) Erin Houchin received 6,210 votes (77.60%), (D) Matthew Fyfe 1,477 (18.46%), and (L) Tonya L. Millis 316 (3.95%).
State Rep District 55
(R) Lindsay Patterson 1,225 votes.
State Rep District 67
(R) Randy Frye 1,133 votes.
State Rep District 73
(R) Jennifer Meltzer had 4,280 votes (79.49%) compared to (D) Mary L. (Mimi) Pruett’s 1,104 (20.51%).
Prosecutor
(R) Nathan W. Harter IV received 6,720 votes.
County Clerk
(R) Janet (Templeton) Howell got 7,110 votes.
County Recorder
(R) Dottie Moore Robbins received 7,000 votes.
Sheriff
(R) William B. Meyerrose received 5,081 votes (64.47%) and (I) Dave Durant 2,800 (35.53%).
County Coroner
(R) Charity Ann Banks got 7,208 votes.
County Assessor
(R) Dorene Greiwe: 7,046 votes.
Commissioner District 2
(R) Jeremy R. Pasel: 6,801 votes.
County Council 1
(R) Kenny Hooten received 1,699 votes (79.36%) and (D) Laura “Liza” Abrell Simmonds 442 (20.64%).
County Council 2
(R) Danny D. Peters: 1,452 votes.
County Council 3
(R) Deanna L. Burkart: 1,613 votes.
County Council 4
(R) Ashley Emsweller Hungate: 2,016 votes.
Adams Twp Trustee
(R) Rachel Connall Adams: 471 votes.
Clay Twp Trustee
(R) David R. Israel: 346 votes.
Clinton Twp Trustee
(R) Ronnie Bruner: 165 votes.
Fugit Twp Trustee
(R) James Geis: 687 votes.
Jackson Twp Trustee
(R) Brenda M. Shireman: 293 votes.
Marion Twp Trustee
(R) Elizabeth A. Fry: 568 votes.
Saltcreek Twp Trustee
(R) Fred A. Krieger: 418 votes.
Sandcreek Twp Trustee
(R) Dan Wenning: 838 votes.
Washington Twp Trustee
(R) Beverly Rivera had 3,068 votes (80.50%) compared to (D) Christopher Ramey’s 743 (19.50%).
Washington Twp Board
The top three vote-getters were all Republican: Ken Ewing (386), Bethany Fellows (304) and Bradley P. Scheidler (275).
Clay Twp Board
The top three vote-getters were (R) Kelli Koors (264), (R) Jerry Wiseman (268) and (D) Ann M. Stagge (189).
Clinton Twp Board
The top three vote-getters were all Republicans: Stanley Schoettmer (131), Brian C. Schwering (142), and Linda Volk (124).
Fugit Twp Board
Only two candidates ran, both Republicans: Dean Bennett (505) and Bart P. Metz (501).
Jackson Twp Board
The top three vote-getters were all Republicans: John L. (Jack) Emily (219), Steve Fortner (237) and Troy Hill (207).
Marion Twp Board
Only one candidate ran: (R) Bob Johannigman (503).
Saltcreek Twp Board
Only two candidates ran, both Republicans: Charles Holtkamp (277) and Dennis E. Kinker (292).
Sandcreek Twp Board
The top three vote-getters were: (R) Raymond Robbins, (D) Greg Allen, and (D) Dennis Cox (411).
Washington Twp Board
The top three vote-getters were all Republicans: Randy Hoeing (2,757), Angie Morrow (2,294), and James G. Stewart (2,393).
St. Paul Council At Large
(R) Theo M. (Mike) Clark received 65 votes (33.16%), (I) Brandon Jones 75 (38.27%) and (I) Logan Wilder 56 (28.57%).
Decatur Co School Board At Large
Cory Ross received 2,530 votes.
Decatur Co School Board District B
Todd W. Mauer: 2,682 votes.
Decatur Co School Board District C
Lizette Bell: 2,542.
Decatur Co School Board District D
Matthew J. (Matt) Hoering: 2,783.
Voter turnout in Decatur County was 47.74% as a result of 8,205 total ballots cast of the county’s 17,188 registered voters.
There were 2,092 straight-ticket Republican ballots cast, 157 straight-ticket Democrat ballots cast, and 4 straight-ticket Libertarian ballots cast.
These vote totals are preliminary and have not been certified by the Decatur County Election Board or the State of Indiana.
