GREENSBURG – It seems everyone loves a parade, and that certainly appeared to be the case with Sunday’s Decatur County 4-H Fair parade!
Eighty-five entries from around the county joined the fun making for about 40 minutes of candy-throwing, electioneering, and just plain fun.
The Decatur County Fair Committee recently announced the winners for the event.
The entry winning “Automotive Best in Show” was Mayor Josh Marsh, who donated his $25 prize to the New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter.
The entry awarded for the “Most Enthusiasm” was a “south of the Border” style float decorated as an homage to everything beach by Decatur County Special Olympics.
The entry winning “Best Decorated Entry Supporting the 2022 Parade Theme ‘Automotive Excellence in Decatur County’” was Lifeline Wesleyan Church/ Celebrate Recovery.
The best decorated entry featuring “Royalty/4-H Best Decorated and Supporting the 2022 Parade Theme” was the 4-H Queen entry
A special category was created just before the parade for the “Most Creative and Most Effort Put Into Entry.” The winner for that award was the Decatur County Junior Miss Bicentennial Ameliah Colin float.
Parade organizer Chris Ramey was pleased with the event.
“We thank each and everyone for coming out,” Ramey said. “I would like to thank all parade entries for their hard work, and above all thanks for making the 2022 4-H parade fun and exciting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.