GREENSBURG - To help bridge the gap of food insecurity in Decatur County, the Purdue Cooperative Extension Office and Decatur County 4-H Young Leaders have launched the "Fight the Hunger/Stock the Trailer" campaign/competition, sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America.
In its second year, the Farm Credit Mid-America competition challenges Indiana 4-H programs to impact hunger in their own backyards by raising as much food by volume as possible.
The contest ends the last night of the Decatur County 4-H Fair, which runs from July 13 to July 19, after which the donated foods will be equally divided among the food pantries in Decatur County.
Individuals, families and clubs are invited to bring non-perishable foods to the fair and add them to the "Fight the Hunger/Stock the Trailer" trailer located near the fair headquarters building.
As an alternate way of donating to the campaign without having to bring loaded bags of food to the fair, monetary donations are also being accepted.
4-H Junior Leaders will be contacting local businesses for monetary donations, and at the close of the campaign will be using those donations to buy food to add to the already collected cache of edibles in the trailer.
"Not only can people give to an event that helps their local 4-H, but that helps their community as well," Purdue Extension Coordinator Christopher Fogle said.
Hunger isn't just a big-city event, but it's something that impacts all communities, rural and urban.
"It also gives them a chance to implement the changes now that are necessary to prevent hunger locally," Purdue Extension Educator Nora Bruns added.
Donations of food or money are now being accepted at the Purdue Extension office at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information or to reach the Purdue Extension Office, call 812-663-8388 and ask for Nora or Christopher.
