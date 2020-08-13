TIPTON - The Decatur County 4-H Livestock Judging team traveled to Tipton on Aug. 12 and competed in the State Livestock Judging Contest.
The team finished 12th out of 27 teams from all over the state.
Team member included Tyler Waechter, Adam Fogg, Evan Graves, and Olivia Waechter. They were coached by Merrill Smith.
The contest was put on by the Purdue 4-H Extension Service. Contestants judged 12 classes of livestock consisting of sheep, swine, beef, and boer goats, during the morning. In the afternoon, each contestant gave six sets of reasons to a judge one on one.
Coach Smith was very proud of the team as they finished in the upper half of the state contest.
“We had two seniors that just graduated and two sophomores on our team. This was only the second contest for our two sophomores on our team. To compete this well on the state level is very commendable. These 4-H’ers worked hard in the limited number of practices we were able to have. They represented Decatur County very well.”
