GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Aktion Club recently met for a pitch-in luncheon in the conference room at Developmental Services, Inc. in Greensburg.
Fried chicken, baked beans and a variety of sweets and snacks brought by the members was served and then Aktion Club President Morgan Hooten conducted the meeting.
The club has 10 members and meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. twice monthly, on the first and third Thursday of each month.
Morgan Hooten is president of the club, Ann Smith is vice-president, Wendy Hessler is secretary and Charlie Mourey is treasurer. Other members are Christina Bates, Brad Kiel, Karigan Ryle, Billie Jean Van Horn, Clay Boyce and David Rolf. The group is led by Merrill Smith and Melissa Wilson.
The club collects pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, makes treat bags for local nursing homes, and pitches-in for many of Kiwanis-sponsored activities.
Aktion Club is the only service club for adults with disabilities, with more than 10,000 members worldwide.
The mission of an Aktion Club is to provide members with an opportunity to develop initiative and leadership skills; to serve their community; to be integrated into society; and to demonstrate the dignity and value of citizens living with disabilities.
The first Aktion Club was formed in Putnam County, Florida by George D. “Jake” Swartout in 1987. It became a sponsored organization of Kiwanis on October 1, 2000.
Today, there are 500 clubs with 12,000 members in 10 nations. These clubs perform well in excess of 150,000 community service hours annually.
Aktion Club is a sponsored organization of Kiwanis International, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 by a group of businessmen in Detroit, Michigan. The organization was originally called the Supreme Lodge Benevolent Order of Brothers, but changed its name to Kiwanis a year later.
The name “Kiwanis” was coined from an American Indian expression, “Nunc Kee-wanis,” which means, “We trade.”
In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became “We Build.” It remained the motto until 2005, when members voted to change it to “Serving the children of the world.”
In the early years, members focused on business networking, but in 1919 the organization changed its focus to service — specifically service to children.
Kiwanis clubs can be found in nearly 80 nations worldwide.
To learn more about the Decatur County Aktion Club or Decatur County Kiwanis, call 812-525-1769.
