GREENSBURG – Like nearly every local business and organization, the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The virus has hit the shelter pretty hard,” GDC Animal Shelter Director Ashley Hennen said.
With two staff members out for the last month with COVID-19, the remaining work during the pandemic has been left to Hennen and Animal Control Officer Kevin Springer.
“For about a month, it’s been just he and I taking daily care of the animals, running the shelter during emergency drop-off only,” Hennen said.
Taking in animals on a case by case basis has lightened the load at the shelter; Hennen said she currently has only five dogs, though there are several more cats than that.
“We’ve actually been pretty blessed to have the adoption rate we have,” Hennen said, “but we’re locked down for our own good as well as the good for customers. We don’t want anyone to give it back to us or get it.”
Animals are available “in the yard” by request only right now.
“We’re happy to bring a cat or a dog to our outside yard, we just can’t let anyone in right now,” Hennen said.
All customers are asked to wear a mask when visiting the shelter.
“With Decatur County being nationally recognized as a hot spot, we’ve got to be especially careful right now. Even if everyone tests positive for the virus, one of us has still got to come to work, so it’s a blessing we’re not covered up right now,” Hennen said.
Plexiglass shields are being installed at both of the office desks as barriers, and Hennen is looking for donations of face masks for the people who visit the shelter.
They are also in need of Purina brand pet food for cats, dogs, kittens and puppies. Of course, monetary donations are always welcomed.
“All sizes of donations are great. We truly appreciate those monetary donations,” Hennen said.
The Decatur County Community Foundation is supplementing what the shelter has been unable to raise on its own.
“That’s good for us and our pets, and so we’re going to rebuild the fencing so we can open with a brand new fenced-in area to meet their pets,” she said.
Donations to the shelter should be in the form of a check and can be mailed to 1635 W. Park Road, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Hennen said she is hopeful that by May 5 the shelter will be able to schedule appointments a couple of days a week.
The Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter phone number is 812-663-9081.
