Election reminders
Indiana voters are reminded that Thursday (May 21) is the last day an absentee ballot can be requested by mail.
"We must have your absentee [request] in our hands by 4 p.m. [Thursday] to have a ballot mailed to voters," Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts said.
There are several ways of obtaining an absentee application:
Download the form from www.decaturcounty.in.gov;
Request an application from www.indianavoters.com;
Call your county clerk's office and request one.
In person absentee voting begins Tuesday (May 26). That option will be available in Decatur County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue. It is also an option from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 27, May 28, and May 29. It is also an option from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30, and from 8 a.m. to noon June 1.
Traveling Board absentee voting has begun and will continue until June 1.
Voting related questions should be directed to your county clerk's office.
July 4 parade
In an effort to keep everyone safe, Tri Kappa has made the decision to cancel this year's July 4 parade in Greensburg.
Tri Kappa indicated in a news release to the Daily News this was a hard decision to make, as so many people come home for this special event.
"Being that it is a town reunion of sorts, it is very hard to social distance with the amount of people in such small areas before, during and after the parade," the release states. "Our main priority has always been safety while celebrating our country."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.