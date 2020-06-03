GREENSBURG — Less than 30% of Decatur County’s registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary election.
Information provided by the Decatur County Clerk’s office indicates 27.30% of local voters voted; of the 4,560 ballots cast, 1,871 of them were absentee.
Following is an office by office breakdown of Decatur County totals.
U.S. President
Incumbent Republican Donald Trump received 3,363 votes (94.36%). His opponent, Bill Weld, received 201 (5.64%).
Of the nine Democrats seeking their party’s nomination, Joseph R. Biden got 646 votes (76.90%) followed by Bernie Sanders with 94 (11.19%), Pete Buttigieg with 32 (3.81%), Elizabeth Warren with 23 (2.74%), Michael R. Bloomberg with 16 (1.90%), Amy Klobuchar with 10 (1.19%), Andrew Yang with 8 (.95%), Tom Steyer with 7 (.83%), and Tulsi Gabbard with 4 (.48%).
Governor
Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb received 3,371 votes. Democrat Woodrow Myers received 664 votes.
U.S. Rep. (6)
Incumbent Republican Greg Pence beat challenger Mike Campbell 3,065 votes (86.85%) to 464 (13.15%).
Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake won her primary contest with 518 votes (66.16%). Barry Welsh received 138 votes (17.62%) and George T. Holland received 127 votes (16.22%).
State Senate (42)
Incumbent Republican Jean Leising received 276 votes. Democrats did not field a candidate.
State Rep. (55)
Republican Cindy Meyer Ziemke received 2,294 votes. Democrats did not field a candidate.
State Rep. (67)
Republican Randall Frye received 901 votes. Democrats did not field a candidate.
Judge-Superior Court
Republican Matthew D. Bailey received 3,313 votes. Democrats did not field a candidate.
County Auditor
Republican Janet S. Chadwell received 3,295 votes. Democrats did not field a candidate.
County Treasurer
Diane Hoeing Wenning won the Republican nomination with 2,882 votes (81.27%); Jamie Boling received 664 votes (18.73%).
Democrats did not field a candidate.
County Surveyor
Republican Andrew P. Scholle received 3,244 votes. Democrats did not field a candidate.
County Commissioner (1)
Republican Charles Emsweller received 3,077 votes.
Incumbent Democrat Rick Nobbe received 654.
County Commissioner (3)
Incumbent Republican Mark A. Koors held off a primary challenge by Greg Nieman. Koors received 1,761 votes (51.43%) compared to Nieman’s 1,663 (48.57%).
Democrats did not field a candidate.
County Council At-Large
There were five names on the Republican ballot and voters were asked to pick three of them. William Metz was the top vote-getter with 2,441 (26.22%) followed by Melanie Nobbe with 2,186 (23.48%), and Ernest Gauck with 2,091 votes (22.46%). Tony Blodgett got 1,814 (19.48%) and Charlie Hocker received 779 (8.37%).
Democrats did not field a candidate.
Precinct Committeeman (Greensburg 3)
Republican Joshua Marsh received 84 votes (52.17%) and Michael Wenning got 77 (47.83%).
Precinct Committeeman (Greensburg 5)
Republican A. Bryce McCullough received 115 votes (67.25%) and Gregory Clapp received 56 (32.75%).
Precinct Committeeman (Washington)
Republican Melanie Nobbe received 130 votes (44.07%). Candee Redelman received 105 (35.59%) and Donald Wall got 60 (20.34%).
(R) State Convention
Eighteen people ran to be delegates to the Republican state convention and voters were asked to choose 10.
Randy Frye was the top vote-getter with 2,737 (9.12%) followed by Joshua Marsh with 2,518 (8.39%), Cleo Duncan with 2,429 (8.09%), Melanie Nobbe with 2,239 (7.46%), Nathan Harter IV with 2,219 (7.39%), Brenda Dwenger with 2,049 (6.82%), A. Bryce McCullough with 1,939 (6.46%), Christian A. B. Rust with 1,820 (6.06%), Edward Dwenger with 1,738 (5.79%), and Gregory Clapp with 1,374 (4.58%).
Not making the cut were Don Bates with 1,279 votes (4.26%), Kristen Williams with 1,222 (4.07%), Charity Wilder with 1,219 (4.06%), Michele Dwenger with 1,209 (4.03%), Charlie Hocker with 1,139 (3.79%), John Williams with 1,050 (3.5%), Donna Dean with 1,017 (3.39%), and Donald Wall with 825 votes (2.75%).
