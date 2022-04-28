GREENSBURG – In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.Name: Anna Wenning Rayner
Decatur County Clerk ballot: Rayner
Office sought: Decatur County Clerk
Political Affiliation: Republican
Qualification/experience: I have worked in the Clerk' office for the Past 20 1/2 years. I have knowledge regarding almost all aspects of the Clerk's office, yet you still learn new things every day. Just when you think you know it all, someone will come in and ask a question you have never been asked before and then that would be my job to look it up / make some phone calls and figure it out.
Primary issue you would like to address: I think the biggest thing for me to want to address is employee morale and employee turnover. Although I have been here a long time, we have had several long term employees who have looked for employment elsewhere (either in the Courthouse or a totally different location). There is a lot to learn in this position and once you get someone trained, you hate to lose them.
Plans for Reaching goals: Definitely more and better communication between everyone in the office with the encouragement to do so and also, with the other offices that we work with on a daily basis. If you don't ask questions, you don't get answers.
Spouse/Children: I have been married for 30 years to my spouse, Scott Rayner, and we have 2 Children. We have Colin who is married to Stephanie Holt and has 1 daughter, Stella. They live in Batesville, IN and he is Employed with Batesville Community Schools in their IT Dept. We also have a daughter, Corrine, she is single and lives in Colorado. She is a Registered Nurse.
Community involvement/church affiliation: I am a member of St Mary's Church and used to be on their Lector Team and their Adult Catechetical Team. I am a former member of Tri Kappa. Being a Grandma is my latest passion besides trying to improve the quality of the Decatur County Clerk's Office.
Contact Josie Clark at josie.clark@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0873.
Trending Video
Josie Clark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sr. Elna Stemann, age 84 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the convent. Born September 15, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the second of four children born to Mary (Nee: Engman) and Louis Stemann. Elna earned her BA degree in education at Marian U…
Most Popular
Articles
- Hendershott sentenced to five years in prison
- Imel sentenced to 12 years in prison
- Rush County ECDC announces new Workforce Development Director
- Decatur County Sheriff's race
- NORTH DECATUR PROM ROYALTY
- Greensburg consignment shop opens
- Two seek GOP nomination for Decatur Co. Sheriff
- Adams Township Trustee ballot
- Decatur County Commissioner's ballot
- Westhafer Furukawa is a local author
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.