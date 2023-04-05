(Editor's note: This story and related photos originally appeared in our annual Progress print edition, which was published March 28.)
GREENSBURG - What do you get when you combine 30 years, $12 million, and the Decatur County Community Foundation?
The Splash Pad. Veterans flags. Tiger Sharks timing pads. The Adult Center’s exercise equipment. The sports complex. The Y. Carousel Play and Learn. Summer reading. Downtown holiday decorations. Tree County Players. After Prom. Scholarships. Playground equipment. Fire trucks. Classroom supplies. And so much more.
All of these projects have benefitted from DCCF grants. These are the end results of donors who opted to make a difference in the community — to leave a legacy — with a gift to the Decatur County Community Foundation.
DCCF has been inspiring the generosity of our community for 30 years. The Foundation was incorporated on July 20, 1992, an idea born from the Greensburg Area Chamber of Commerce a year earlier. DCCF’s Charter board members included Bob Bostic, John Corya, William H. Hunter, William H. Robbins, Howard Sanders, Adrian Scripture and William O. Smith.
This group of community leaders had a significant challenge: to spread the word about the impact a community foundation could make in a community. They had the added pressure of raising funds so a foundation could take root, grow, and thrive.
The founders had a special incentive to encourage giving: a challenge proposed by the Lilly Endowment offered an extra $1 for every $2 raised locally, up to $500,000. That meant if the new DCCF volunteers could raise $1M, Lilly would kick in another $500,000.
Not only did DCCF volunteers successfully meet that goal, they exceeded it, thanks in large part to the first donor. Leroy Springmeyer saw the value in what a foundation could do and gave the idea traction with his first combined gift of $60,000 and more than 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly stock. With this he established the Leroy and Cecelia Springmeyer Discretionary Endowment, along with two scholarships in his wife’s memory.
“The obvious love Mr. Springmeyer felt for his wife, the trust he had in what a foundation could do, and the magnitude of the gift he offered are all tributes to the size of this man’s heart,” said DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning.
As a result of that first gift, four $1,000 scholarships were given out in the Foundation’s first year. Now, 30 years, $12M in grants, $6.3M in scholarships, seven Lilly Endowment challenges, and four executive directors later, the Foundation has seemingly grown the way its founders anticipated.
“The goal of the organizers of DCCF was to establish an organization with strong philanthropic principals that would survive into the future, for perpetuity,” said DDCF founding father William O. Smith. “If that was accomplished and preserved by the wisdom and ethics of strong board members, the Foundation’s endowment would naturally and continuously grow.”
Today, more than 145 funds exist at the Foundation. These funds are lifelines of permanent support for causes near to donors’ hearts. A donor can open a fund with a $10,000 gift to the Foundation. The Foundation invests that gift, and the interest earned supports the donor’s charity of choice forever.
Whether a donor chooses to start a fund for a specific organization, like the animal shelter; a general cause, like veterans’ projects; continuing education through scholarships; or a wide-range of community initiatives through the community fund, the Community Foundation is a vehicle of permanent support for a favorite charity. And it’s all because our founding fathers and first donors had trust in what a foundation could do.
“Today’s legacies were born 30 years ago when the first generous gifts were made,” said Kristi Jarvis, 2023 DCCF board president. “Today, Decatur County is all the better because of those first donors. Tomorrow, our youth will inherit an even better community thanks to the legacies we create today.”
