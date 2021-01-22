STATEHOUSE – Decatur County could be getting a local magistrate, according to State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville).
According to Ziemke, House Bill 1043 would allow Decatur County to add a magistrate, which would alleviate the heavy caseloads the county has been experiencing.
"Having the ability to hear more cases will help our local judicial officers work more efficiently," Ziemke said. "This will help speed up the process and make sure Hoosiers are not waiting an unreasonable amount of time for a jury trial."
Ziemke, who voted in favor of the bill as a member of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, said the legislation came out of a summer study committee that recommended the establishment of a magistrate for the county.
The bill is supported by Decatur County Superior Court Judge Matthew Bailey and Circuit Court Judge Timothy Day. After passing out of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, the bill now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee for further consideration. Visit iga.in.gov for more information.
-Information provided
