GREENSBURG - Credit utilization rate is a factor that weighs heavily in how credit reporting agencies score your credit. As part of a recent study, SmartAsset found the places in Indiana where residents had the lowest per capita credit card debt.
According to the study, Decatur County residents’ debt ranked among the lowest in Indiana.
The study measured the ratio of credit card debt to per capita income for each county and the ratio of credit card debt to net wealth per capita in each county. For a look at the top performing places in the study, check out the table below:
Rank County Income Wealth Credit Card Debt Credit Card Debt as % of Income Credit Card Debt as % of Wealth Lowest Credit Card Debt Index
1 Perry, IN $24,540 $32,495 $1,832 7.5 % 5.6 % 94.84
2 Tipton, IN $30,026 $52,410 $2,467 8.2 % 4.7 % 94.82
3 Posey, IN $30,572 $45,841 $2,481 8.1 % 5.4 % 94.05
4 Dubois, IN $28,932 $35,320 $2,197 7.6 % 6.2 % 93.84
5 Fountain, IN $26,721 $35,830 $2,166 8.1 % 6.0 % 93.23
6 Spencer, IN $29,999 $40,063 $2,449 8.2 % 6.1 % 93.04
7 Clay, IN $25,290 $31,893 $2,059 8.1 % 6.5 % 92.62
8 Whitley, IN $30,144 $43,685 $2,681 8.9 % 6.1 % 91.79
9 Harrison, IN $27,211 $32,151 $2,255 8.3 % 7.0 % 91.63
10 Gibson, IN $27,137 $25,608 $2,054 7.6 % 8.0 % 91.49
SmartAsset’s full methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/credit-cards/credit-card-calculator#Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.