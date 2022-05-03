GREENSBURG – Results are in from Tuesday’s Primary Election in Decatur County.
Following are uncertified results for each of the races involved. These numbers reflect only those votes cast in Decatur County.
U.S. Senator
Thomas M. McDermott Jr. (D) received 249 votes and incumbent Todd Young (R) received 3,069 votes.
U.S. Rep District 9
Democrats Isak Asare received 47 votes, D. Liam Dorris received 51 votes, and Matthew Fyfe received 164 votes.
Republicans Jim Baker got 132 votes, Stu Barnes-Israel 1,865 votes, J. Michael Davisson 44 votes, Dan Heiwig 52 votes, Erin Houchin got 811 votes, D. Eric Schansberg 49 votes, Mike Sodrel 419 votes, Bill J. Thomas received 60 votes, and Brian Tibbs 51 votes .
State Rep. 55
Republicans John R. Moton received 93 votes, Lindsay Patterson received 210 votes, Curtis M. Ward got 138 votes, and David Welsh received 163 votes.
State Rep. 67
Republican incumbent Randall Frye received 401 votes.
State Rep. 73
Republicans Bob Carmony got 615 votes, Edward K. Comstock II got 192 votes, and Jennifer Meltzer got 1,452 votes.
Prosecutor
Republican incumbent Nathan W. Harter IV received 2,894 votes.
Clerk
Republicans Janet (Templeton) Howell received 1,725 votes and Anna (Wenning) Rayner received 1,645 votes.
Recorder
Republican Dottie Moore Robbins got 2,983 votes.
Sheriff
Republicans William B. Meyerrose received 2,025 votes and John C. Organist received 1,483 votes.
Coroner
Republican Charity Ann Banks received 3,087 votes.
Assessor
Republican Dorene Greiwe got 3,128 votes.
Commissioner (2)
Republicans David Wayne Gray Jr. got 726 votes, David Neuman 691 votes, Jeremy R. Pasel 1,696 votes, and Michael Quinlan 239 votes.
County Council (1)
Republican Kenny Hooten received 895 votes.
County Council (2)
Republican Danny D. Peters got 609 votes.
County Council (3)
Republican Deanna L. Burkart received 572 votes.
County Council (4)
Republicans Ashley Emsweller Hungate got 644 votes and Richard Mays had 398 votes.
Adams Twp. Trustee
Republicans Rachel Connall Adams received 140 votes, Somer K. Welsh-Hart 91 votes, and incumbent Charity Wilder got 92 votes.
Adams Twp. Board
Voters were asked to pick three. Republicans running were Roger A. DuMond (113 votes), Rick Eckert (96 votes), Ken Ewing (201 votes), Bethany Fellows (113 votes), Samuel F. Hatcher Jr. (44 votes), Andy Hunter (96 votes), and Bradley P. Scheidler (122 votes).
Washington Twp. Trustee
Republicans Gracie Maxwell received 420 votes, Candee Redelman 349 votes, and Beverly Rivera had 899 votes.
Washington Twp. Board
Voters were asked to pick three. Republican running were Randy Hoeing (1,219 votes), Tim Kane (796 votes), Angie Morrow (810 votes), and James G. Stewart (934 votes).
State Convention
Voters were asked to pick no more than 10 of the 12 Republicans running. They were Deanna L. Burkart (2,570 votes), Cleo Duncan (2,446 votes), Randy Frye (2,727 votes), Nathan W. Harter IV (2,393 votes), Ashley Emsweller Hungate (2,085 votes), Joshua Marsh (2,410 votes), A. Bryce McCullough (2,246 votes), Sydney Meyer (2,266 votes), Melanie A. Nobbe (2,438 votes), Raymond Robbins (1,996 votes), Christian A. B. Rust (1,930 votes), and John D. Williams (2,041 votes).
Any position/office not listed above was uncontested.
Those elected in Tuesday’s Primary Election are their political party’s nominees and will advance to the fall General Election.
